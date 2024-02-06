Out of the past: March 1

1999

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southeast Missouri State University’s bid for its first-ever NCAA Division I basketball tournament berth was thwarted yesterday by Murray State in a 62-61 loss in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game; for the second time this season, Murray State’s Aubrey Reese hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to beat the Indians; and also for the second time this year, Reese’s shot negated the heroics of Southeast’s Kahn Cotton, who swished a 27-foot 3-pointer with 5 seconds left that gave Southeast a temporary 61-60 lead.

John McElhaney Sr., a service station manager, is severely burned trying to save his teen-age son and a friend, who both die in an early morning house fire at Poplar Bluff; his son, John McElhaney Jr., 18, is killed in the blaze, along with his friend, Charles Mills, 19.

1974

The field of candidates for the two open Cape Girardeau City Council seats is reduced to five when one hopeful, Wilburn A. Lee, is disqualified after city attorney Thomas M. Utterback rules he wasn’t a qualified voter at the time of filing.

Fixtures are being installed in the big K-Mart building, located west of Kingshighway and south of Independence Street; the structure will provide slightly more than 40,000 square feet of retail floor space, plus extensive warehousing facilities and a garden center; opening of the store is about a month or so away.