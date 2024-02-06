Out of the past: March 1

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston High School faculty members will go before the Board of Education March 13 to tell members they want their principal back; more than 30 high-school faculty and staff want to know why the board didn't seek their opinions before deciding against rehiring principal Joe Forrest on Feb. 13; Superintendent Terry Rowe recommended the seven-member board rehire Forrest.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A 150-year tradition of separating whites and Blacks in Charleston's Oak Grove Cemetery has been stopped; since the 1840s, whites and Blacks have been buried in separate sections of the cemetery; but in February, the Mississippi County Commission, which has controlled the cemetery since 1877, closed an old section in which only Blacks were buried; now, both Blacks and whites will be buried in all open parts of the cemetery.

1972

A March 21 city primary election is assured with the filing of Gerald L. Stevens as a candidate for the three-year term open on the Cape Girardeau City Council; Stevens, secretary-treasurer of Cape Federal Savings and Loan, promises to promote orderly planning of future growth of the city; he enters the race with Roxanne Huckstep and Denis E. Rigdon.

The Cape Girardeau City Council has approved a request by the SEMO District Fair Association and the Future Farmers of America to enlarge the FFA barn in Arena Park; the association plans to construct an addition to the south side of the barn and redecorate it, making the barn more attractive.