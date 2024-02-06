Out of the past: March 1

While alternative sources of funding are being pursued for the Mississippi River bridge project at Cape Girardeau, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department has placed the project on its tentative bidding schedule for May; Jim Murray, the department's Sikeston-based district engineer, said the state must secure federal funding by late March before accepting bids in May on the project; he said the $52 million bridge project was placed on the bidding schedule to give contractors plenty of time to consider it.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Residents of Perry County could lose their flood insurance and become ineligible for federal disaster assistance unless the county complies with federal flood-plain regulations; the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday announced Perry County will be suspended from the National Flood Insurance Program effective April 1; the county was notified of deficiencies in its flood-plain-management program and possible violations of local flood-damage-prevention ordinances in a Nov. 30, 1995, letter from FEMA.
A past member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, Oliver A. Hope files as a candidate for City Council; he is assistant to the business manager of the Cape Girardeau School District, a position he has held five years.
Jackson City Council members learn they and the city are being sued by Russell Vangilder, former city superintendent, for nearly $4,000 in sick pay; papers advising them of the suit are served on councilmen at a rather brief session, and they decline to comment.
Mayor Raymond E. Beckman says the city will appoint a dog impounding officer, possibly within a week, in an effort to rid Cape Girardeau of some of its surplus canines; a pound will be provided near the police headquarters to secure the animals picked up; when a dog is seized, it can be redeemed from the pound within three days by payment by the owner of a $2 fee; if not claimed, dogs will be dispatched by police.
At least 21 Girardeans are planning to go to Fulton, Missouri, on Tuesday to hear former prime minister of Great Britain Winston Churchill and President Harry S. Truman speak at Westminster College; professor and Mrs. W.J. Hamilton, who formerly lived at Fulton, have already departed; among others planning to attend are President W.W. Parker of State College, Judge I.R. Kelso, Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Oliver Jr., R.B. Oliver III, Allen L. Oliver and son, Oscar Hirsch and Mr. and Mrs. R.E.L. Lamkin and sons.
Gov. Arthur Hyde has nominated H.J. Talbot, a business man of St. Louis, living at Richmond Heights, for membership on the Board of Regents for the Southeast Missouri State College; Talbot is a leading Democrat.
A mass meeting was held last night at the Chamber of Commerce rooms to discuss the Willis Martin murder; police chief W.J. Segraves noted the Good Hope Street night watchman entered the building contrary to his orders to officers; Segraves also told the merchants in attendance stores that were lighted at night were not as likely to be burglarized; James M. Kinder, Good Hope Street druggist, said he had the distinction of having the only retail store on the street that hasn't been robbed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
