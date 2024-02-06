Out of the past: March 1

1996

While alternative sources of funding are being pursued for the Mississippi River bridge project at Cape Girardeau, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department has placed the project on its tentative bidding schedule for May; Jim Murray, the department's Sikeston-based district engineer, said the state must secure federal funding by late March before accepting bids in May on the project; he said the $52 million bridge project was placed on the bidding schedule to give contractors plenty of time to consider it.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Residents of Perry County could lose their flood insurance and become ineligible for federal disaster assistance unless the county complies with federal flood-plain regulations; the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday announced Perry County will be suspended from the National Flood Insurance Program effective April 1; the county was notified of deficiencies in its flood-plain-management program and possible violations of local flood-damage-prevention ordinances in a Nov. 30, 1995, letter from FEMA.

1971

A past member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, Oliver A. Hope files as a candidate for City Council; he is assistant to the business manager of the Cape Girardeau School District, a position he has held five years.

Jackson City Council members learn they and the city are being sued by Russell Vangilder, former city superintendent, for nearly $4,000 in sick pay; papers advising them of the suit are served on councilmen at a rather brief session, and they decline to comment.