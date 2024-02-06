Out of the past: March 1

1994

For the past year, Boyd Gaming Corp. has had a stalwart partner in the majority of downtown merchants who support its proposal for a riverboat casino and complex in downtown Cape Girardeau; but now another group of local businessmen and residents -- the South Cape Development Group -- has started a campaign backing Lady Luck Gambling Corp.'s proposed resort.

Levee officials along the Mississippi River in Alexander County, Illinois, and Perry County, Missouri, are breathing easier, after the Mississippi River crested at Cape Girardeau Saturday at 2 feet below the predicted 34.1 feet.

1969

Action by the University of Missouri Board of Curators in opening its meetings to the public prompts the State College Board of Regents at its meeting this week to discuss admitting the press, but without any conclusions being reached.

Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., of Cape Girardeau expresses opposition to abolition of all special road districts as not in the best interests of Cape Girardeau city or county; but he remarks that Rep. Marvin E. Proffer's bill to do away with the districts recognizes the need for updating county road laws.