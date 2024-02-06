Out of the past: March 1

For the past year, Boyd Gaming Corp. has had a stalwart partner in the majority of downtown merchants who support its proposal for a riverboat casino and complex in downtown Cape Girardeau; but now another group of local businessmen and residents -- the South Cape Development Group -- has started a campaign backing Lady Luck Gambling Corp.'s proposed resort.
Levee officials along the Mississippi River in Alexander County, Illinois, and Perry County, Missouri, are breathing easier, after the Mississippi River crested at Cape Girardeau Saturday at 2 feet below the predicted 34.1 feet.
Action by the University of Missouri Board of Curators in opening its meetings to the public prompts the State College Board of Regents at its meeting this week to discuss admitting the press, but without any conclusions being reached.
Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., of Cape Girardeau expresses opposition to abolition of all special road districts as not in the best interests of Cape Girardeau city or county; but he remarks that Rep. Marvin E. Proffer's bill to do away with the districts recognizes the need for updating county road laws.
The National League champion St. Louis Cardinals and the Browns of the American League join together in postponing the start of spring training until March 20 to allow more time to gather their squads; the Browns will be training in Cape Girardeau, while the Cardinals will train in Cairo, Illinois.
The Eat Shop, 302 Broadway, will be reopened tomorrow with Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Hill as the new owners and operators; they purchased the eatery from Mrs. Ben M. Green, who had operated it 11 years; the Hills came to Cape Girardeau from Sikeston, Missouri, where he had been the chef for 18 months at the airport, and prior to that was a chef at the Hotel Marquette here for 15 months.
Telegrams were received yesterday afternoon by the families of J.C. Fischer and Lewis Daugherty, announcing the safe arrival of their sons, Charles Raymond Fischer and Robert Ellis Daugherty, at Newport News, Virginia; these two young men had been in France since April 17, 1918, and during their stay there they took part in many important battles.
Al F. Meystedt, the Cape Girardeau capitalist, has purchased the old Adams orphan home building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Frederick Street; he plans to remodel it into a double apartment, Frank Smith to do the work; the house will have 16 rooms, eight rooms downstairs and the same on the upper floor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders