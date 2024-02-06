Out of the past: June 9

1999

Cape Girardeau Community Caring Council will spend more than three-quarters of a million dollars this fiscal year in hopes of strengthening local families and encouraging service agencies to work together; the council will receive $627,456 from the state budget to fund projects; it also has been given $148,142 through House Bill 1519, and the department of Social Services and Child Support Enforcement has awarded it $6,571.

A labor union’s dispute with a painting subcontractor shut down a Southeast Missouri State University construction project yesterday; workers in other trades walked off the job Tuesday morning after Painters Local 1292 picketed the construction site, the Student Recreation Center expansion; non-union painters remained on the job.

1974

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Rev. Harry G. Schlitt, formerly of Cape Girardeau, received a Gabriel Award for his radio program “I’ll Never Tell” at the annual UNDA-USA awards banquet at the Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale May 30; Schlitt is a native of Cape Girardeau and attended St. Mary’s Grade School; he studied in a St. Louis seminary and was ordained in Rome, one of the first young men from the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese to complete his four years of theology for the priesthood in Rome; he has been on leave from the local diocese to work with the San Francisco communications office.

Members of the Church of the Nazarene, Park and Merriwether in Cape Girardeau, launch a building program in the afternoon with an informal ground-breaking service for a new church at Independence and Rodney; the $400,000 structure will contain approximately 18,000 square feet and a sanctuary that will seat over 600 people.