Out of the past: June 9

Cape Girardeau Community Caring Council will spend more than three-quarters of a million dollars this fiscal year in hopes of strengthening local families and encouraging service agencies to work together; the council will receive $627,456 from the state budget to fund projects; it also has been given $148,142 through House Bill 1519, and the department of Social Services and Child Support Enforcement has awarded it $6,571.
A labor union’s dispute with a painting subcontractor shut down a Southeast Missouri State University construction project yesterday; workers in other trades walked off the job Tuesday morning after Painters Local 1292 picketed the construction site, the Student Recreation Center expansion; non-union painters remained on the job.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Rev. Harry G. Schlitt, formerly of Cape Girardeau, received a Gabriel Award for his radio program “I’ll Never Tell” at the annual UNDA-USA awards banquet at the Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale May 30; Schlitt is a native of Cape Girardeau and attended St. Mary’s Grade School; he studied in a St. Louis seminary and was ordained in Rome, one of the first young men from the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese to complete his four years of theology for the priesthood in Rome; he has been on leave from the local diocese to work with the San Francisco communications office.
Members of the Church of the Nazarene, Park and Merriwether in Cape Girardeau, launch a building program in the afternoon with an informal ground-breaking service for a new church at Independence and Rodney; the $400,000 structure will contain approximately 18,000 square feet and a sanctuary that will seat over 600 people.
Cape Girardeau firemen have seen most of the goldfish in their pool at the fire station, Independence and Frederick streets, die recently because of a water condition; after treatment, those which survived have regained their health; the goldfish pool and stone bridge over it are attractive decorations on the premises and were constructed by firemen during their spare time.
JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate appropriations committee clears all fund bills earmarking money to run the state for the coming two-year period; the University of Missouri, the School of Mines at Rolla and the state colleges will see about a 10% reduction in money slated; the college at Cape Girardeau sees a reduction of $114,306, leaving $1,028,759.
Word has been received here by Catherine Smith of Cairo, Illinois, who is attending the Teachers College here, that her sister, Carolyn, won second place in the high diving of the Olympic tryouts held last week in New York and will sail on June 16 for Paris with the American athletes to represent the United States at the Olympic games.
S.E. Brady, manager of the New Broadway Theatre, announces he has purchased from Doyle & Strand the Park Theater building in the 200 block of Broadway and their entire motion picture interests, which includes a long lease on the Orpheum Theater in Haarig and a long lease on the picture show in Jackson; this deal gives Brady all of the business of this kind in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
