Out of the past: June 9

1998

Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, has anchored barges along the Illinois shore in preparation for starting work on the Illinois approach span to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge; the barges bringing in equipment will be used as a dock to unload equipment; five cranes will be used to set the 10 piers 8 feet deep in bedrock.

Geoffrey Roth, director of Riverside Regional Library, says he may have a solution to the library's need for a bigger facility and Cape Girardeau County's need for archive and storage space; Roth and library board members are suggesting the two groups, along with some others, might want to join in a collaborative building project; Roth envisions a center that would offer archives and access to genealogical records in one spot, with a research assistant on staff; in addition, a center would offer teleconferencing, distance learning and a bank of online computers available to the public.

1973

Southeast Missouri State University will have a state appropriation budget of $8.1 million for the 1973-74 fiscal year, about $800,000 above the current year's allocation from taxes; both houses of the Missouri Legislature yesterday approved state appropriations for the next fiscal year for universities and correctional facilities.

A crushed storm sewer line caused a deep cave-in in the 300 block of William Street yesterday, forcing closure of the street between Lorimier and Middle streets; Tuesday will probably be the earliest the street reopens, unless damage to the sewer line is more extensive than believed.