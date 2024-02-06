Out of the past: June 9

Hoffman Family Fireworks has expanded; Rick and MaryAnn Hoffman have purchased the wholesale-retail fireworks business from E.C. Younghouse of Younghouse Distributing Co., Inc.; Younghouse Distributing will continue its wholesale gift and novelty business at its site at Interstate 55 and Highway 74; the Hoffmans have opened a new fireworks warehouse at 2976 E. Outer Road, across from Rhodes City Truck Stop in the Nash Road Industrial Park.
After almost two years of planning, a name change and final regulatory approval, Capaha Bank -- headquartered in Tamms, Illinois -- opens in Cape Girardeau; John Abercrombie unlocks the doors to the public in the morning at 3168 William St.
A Cape Girardeau man and his son escaped certain drowning yesterday afternoon, when an off-duty fireman pulled them from a private swimming pool; rescued were Anthony P. Essner, 53, and his 15-year-old son, Steven; they were rescued by fireman Arthur Eldridge, who responded to a cry for help from the elder Essner's 10-year-old son, James; the accident occurred in a pool at a home on Route W.
An initial proposal to construct a high-rise apartment building in downtown Cape Girardeau, overlooking the Mississippi River, has been made by an investment company here to owners of the property; William M. Bryan and Ralph Construction Co., are asking stockholders of Downtown Parking Inc. to sell them the parking lot on the north side of Broadway between Main and Water streets; the stockholders will meet June 22 to consider the proposal.
A ruling in favor of Master Baking Co., declaring a contract was in effect Feb. 7 when employees walked out, and that it was breached when the union members went on strike, is handed down in Common Pleas Court by Judge Randolph H. Weber of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; J.T. Thatcher of Mount Vernon, Illinois, president of Master Baking Co., who is in court to hear the decision, says the bakery at 700 Broadway will reopen about June 23, or sooner if the necessary supplies and employees can be secured.
In view of approaching higher stages of the Mississippi River, families in the low-lying sections of Smelterville will begin evacuating their homes Wednesday, says John Wescoat, disaster chairman for the local Red Cross chapter; an effort is being made to secure use of buildings at Consolidated School of Aviation on Highway 74 in which to house those who cannot find other places; during the April flood, the Red Cross registered 75 families of 292 individuals, 151 adults and 141 children, in the suburb.
The legality of a recent ordinance passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council assessing a wharfage tax of $50 on all excursion steamers that operate out of Cape Girardeau will be tested; Verne Streckfus, manager of the excursion steamer Capitol, late yesterday refused to pay the tax imposed by the city and gave bond for his appearance here on June 16 for a hearing; he maintains the national government regulates the boats operating on the Mississippi River, and that a city has no right to impose a wharfage tax.
It is expected the local B.P.O. Elks will have to surrender its charter soon and the organization cease to exist; that's the opinion of members of the lodge following Wednesday night's meeting, when all the officers tendered their resignations and successors weren't named; it is believed the organization has collapsed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
