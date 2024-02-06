Out of the past: June 9

1997

Hoffman Family Fireworks has expanded; Rick and MaryAnn Hoffman have purchased the wholesale-retail fireworks business from E.C. Younghouse of Younghouse Distributing Co., Inc.; Younghouse Distributing will continue its wholesale gift and novelty business at its site at Interstate 55 and Highway 74; the Hoffmans have opened a new fireworks warehouse at 2976 E. Outer Road, across from Rhodes City Truck Stop in the Nash Road Industrial Park.

After almost two years of planning, a name change and final regulatory approval, Capaha Bank -- headquartered in Tamms, Illinois -- opens in Cape Girardeau; John Abercrombie unlocks the doors to the public in the morning at 3168 William St.

1972

A Cape Girardeau man and his son escaped certain drowning yesterday afternoon, when an off-duty fireman pulled them from a private swimming pool; rescued were Anthony P. Essner, 53, and his 15-year-old son, Steven; they were rescued by fireman Arthur Eldridge, who responded to a cry for help from the elder Essner's 10-year-old son, James; the accident occurred in a pool at a home on Route W.

An initial proposal to construct a high-rise apartment building in downtown Cape Girardeau, overlooking the Mississippi River, has been made by an investment company here to owners of the property; William M. Bryan and Ralph Construction Co., are asking stockholders of Downtown Parking Inc. to sell them the parking lot on the north side of Broadway between Main and Water streets; the stockholders will meet June 22 to consider the proposal.