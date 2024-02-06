Out of the past: June 9

1995

Streets in downtown Cape Girardeau looked like fast-flowing rivers about 6:30 p.m. yesterday as a severe thunderstorm thrashed the area; water was more than waist deep on Water Street and inundated many downtown businesses; in addition to water damage, high winds shattered windows and damaged roofs around the city.

This is the first year in memory the floodgates are not open for Riverfest, the two-day festival beginning this evening in downtown Cape Girardeau; the river is well above flood stage at 42.7 feet; still, fan favorites such as the Bud Light Air Show and the annual Miss Riverfest Pageant are scheduled to go on as planned; the fireworks that will culminate Riverfest on Saturday evening will be shot off from a river levee in Southern Illinois.

1970

Six new ministers have been assigned to serve United Methodist churches in Southeast Missouri: the Rev. J. Carl Frame, Benton; the Rev. Coy Statler, Advance; the Rev. David Rice, Oak Ridge; the Rev. John Rice, Sedgewickville; the Rev. Larry Rushing, Oran, and the Rev. C. Glenn Lashley, East Prairie.

Enrollment for the summer session at State College continues, while classes open for the summer term, which runs through July 31; a heavy influx of enrollees swarmed the registrar's office yesterday, giving way to an extension of the enrollment date; Alton Bray, registrar, says college officials deemed it necessary to extend enrollment through tomorrow, even though classes began today; around 3,000 students are expected for the summer term.