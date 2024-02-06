Out of the past: June 9

1994

The Cape Girardeau City Council has approved the initial phases of two engineering projects, which could give the city a new, safe water-supply source; the first project is a study of an alluvial well, and the second is a project to design earthquake protection of the water system.

Danny Gilder Contracting of Gordonville submitted the low bid this week for renovation of Jackson Rotary Lake in the main city park; the project is designed to revive the lake and improve fish habitat; the low bid was $74,000.

1969

Cool air rolls into Cape Girardeau and area overnight, bringing relief from a brief but severe pre-summer attack of torrid weather; the mercury climbed to a scorching 99 degrees Saturday, the season's high; yesterday's high was a milder, but still summery, 93 degrees; a cool 64 degrees is recorded this morning, with a gray cloud cover.

Cape Girardeau's position as a retail mecca for the district will advance tomorrow, whe Kroger Co. opens its new Family Center; the huge 54,000-square-foot facility, located in the 200 block of Independence Street, has transformed a recent wasteland of junked automobiles and tangled vines and trees into an attractive retail center.