Out of the past: June 9

The Cape Girardeau City Council has approved the initial phases of two engineering projects, which could give the city a new, safe water-supply source; the first project is a study of an alluvial well, and the second is a project to design earthquake protection of the water system.
Danny Gilder Contracting of Gordonville submitted the low bid this week for renovation of Jackson Rotary Lake in the main city park; the project is designed to revive the lake and improve fish habitat; the low bid was $74,000.
Cool air rolls into Cape Girardeau and area overnight, bringing relief from a brief but severe pre-summer attack of torrid weather; the mercury climbed to a scorching 99 degrees Saturday, the season's high; yesterday's high was a milder, but still summery, 93 degrees; a cool 64 degrees is recorded this morning, with a gray cloud cover.
Cape Girardeau's position as a retail mecca for the district will advance tomorrow, whe Kroger Co. opens its new Family Center; the huge 54,000-square-foot facility, located in the 200 block of Independence Street, has transformed a recent wasteland of junked automobiles and tangled vines and trees into an attractive retail center.
Harris Field has been selected as a Surplus War Property Division depot, and approximately 1,000 of the government's surplus airplanes will be moved there within the next few days; a group of mechanics will move here and a sales manager will be appointed to direct disposal of the aircraft to private owners.
Ben Schilli of Perryville, Missouri, announces Semo Freight Ways, which he owns, has established a terminal on Highway 61 just south of Broadway in Cape Girardeau and will maintain regular truck service from it to St. Louis; the company has been operating into Cape Girardeau for four years from its terminal at Jackson, but now general freight and pickups service will be maintained.
Herman Loeffel purchased the interest of Willett T. Kyger in the gravel plant at Lutesville, Missouri, on Saturday and is making arrangements to reopen the plant at once; the plant was shut down April 28 owing to a controversy between Loeffel and Kyger.
The commissioners of the Byrd Township Special Road District have entered into a contract with the state and national highway departments to improve 8 1/2 miles of road, that part of Kingshighway from Fruitland via Jackson to the township limits on the Cape Girardeau Gravel Road.
-- Sharon K. Sanders