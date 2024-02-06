Out of the past: June 9

MALDEN, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri State University employees will receive 4 to 5 percent pay raises for the 1994 fiscal year as part of a $52.41 million operating budget approved yesterday by the Board of Regents; later, in closed session, the regents awarded President Kala Stroup an $8,800 pay hike, raising her salary to $118,000 for the coming fiscal year.
Voters within the Gordonville Fire District overwhelmingly approved a plan yesterday that will create a tax-supported fire protection district; the vote establishing the Gordonville Fire Protection District was 342 to 76.
"Peace for All Nations" is the theme of the Mission Sunday service held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the guest speaker is the Rev. Elmer J. Bergt, a missionary to Yokohama, Japan; Bergt is a native of Frohna and has spent the past 17 years in Japan; prior to that, he worked 13 years in Tampa, Florida.
Bernard J. Hulshof, M.M., son of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Hulshof of Gordonville, takes part in the Maryknoll Fathers Departure Day ceremony in Maryknoll, New York; he is presented his mission crucifix by the Very Rev. John J. McCormack, M.M., superior general of the Maryknoll Fathers; Hulshof has been assigned to the Maryknoll missions in Peru, which is his first foreign assignment; he will take his perpetual oath to the Maryknoll society on June 15.
Maintaining a slow, but steady climb on its latest threat, the Mississippi River reaches a stage of 31.8 feet, a rise of eight-tenths of a foot in 24 hours; the river is forecast to reach a stage of 34 feet by Saturday; more rapid rises are taking place along the Mississippi north from Chester, Illinois, to St. Louis; a vast amount of water is again pouring through breaks in the Bois Brule Bottoms levees in Perry County, Missouri, and in the breaks at Wolf Lake and McClure, Illinois.
A fund of $1,500 has been secured for the summer recreation program, and the playground activity, open to children and adults, will begin next Tuesday afternoon under the direction of L.W. Muegge.
The revival meeting at the Christian Church continues to grow, with the evangelist, the Rev. J.H. Taylor, preaching powerful sermons and Professor A.D. Haley providing excellent music; the meeting is transferred to the Common Pleas Courthouse Park for an open air service in the afternoon, with Taylor preaching on "Christ's Methods of Saving Men."
Several Cape Girardeau churches suspend services to allow their congregations to attend the all-day picnic and general reunion at Old McKendree Methodist Church, just east of Jackson.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
