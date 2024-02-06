Out of the past: June 9

1993

MALDEN, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri State University employees will receive 4 to 5 percent pay raises for the 1994 fiscal year as part of a $52.41 million operating budget approved yesterday by the Board of Regents; later, in closed session, the regents awarded President Kala Stroup an $8,800 pay hike, raising her salary to $118,000 for the coming fiscal year.

Voters within the Gordonville Fire District overwhelmingly approved a plan yesterday that will create a tax-supported fire protection district; the vote establishing the Gordonville Fire Protection District was 342 to 76.

1968

"Peace for All Nations" is the theme of the Mission Sunday service held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the guest speaker is the Rev. Elmer J. Bergt, a missionary to Yokohama, Japan; Bergt is a native of Frohna and has spent the past 17 years in Japan; prior to that, he worked 13 years in Tampa, Florida.

Bernard J. Hulshof, M.M., son of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Hulshof of Gordonville, takes part in the Maryknoll Fathers Departure Day ceremony in Maryknoll, New York; he is presented his mission crucifix by the Very Rev. John J. McCormack, M.M., superior general of the Maryknoll Fathers; Hulshof has been assigned to the Maryknoll missions in Peru, which is his first foreign assignment; he will take his perpetual oath to the Maryknoll society on June 15.