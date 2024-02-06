Out of the past: June 8

1998

"Some people call our singing a hobby," said Irene Stevens, "but it's really more of an avocation"; Stevens, the director of the Cape Girardeau chapter of the Sweet Adelines, known as the Girardot Rose Chorus, was speaking of the barbershop music the all-female choir sings; the Girardot Rose Chorus celebrated its 15th anniversary in the Southeast Missouri-Southern Illinois region Sunday with an ice cream social and a concert at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- A 54-year-old brick building once part of a Baptist college could be reopened as a higher education center under a plan being pitched to Southeast Missouri State University; a handful of Bollinger County business and civic leaders are exploring the idea; Southeast President Dr. Dale Nitzschke toured the vacant building last month with Art Wallhausen, assistant to the president, and university lobbyist Marvin Proffer; the brick structure was part of Will Mayfield College, a Baptist high school and two-year college that closed in 1934.

1973

Workers for sandbagging operations in the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, area failed to show up in sufficient numbers yesterday making it a slow and arduous task for 25 women and children who did volunteer; meanwhile, officials at Illmo and Scott City released estimates as to the amount of damage done to public and private property during the Memorial Day weekend flash flood; totals show almost $700,000 in damages to city streets and sewers, businesses and private residences.

Charles G. Wilson, 84, former Cape Girardeau mayor and a community leader here for more than 50 years, died last night at a local hospital; Wilson was a lifelong resident of the city, having been born here April 17, 1889; he was mayor of the city from 1936 to 1938, and was also a past judge of the County Court.