Out of the past: June 8

1997

Harley Eddleman of Cape Girardeau was honored recently at Third Street United Methodist Church for more than 45 years of service to the church; an appreciation dinner was held, and he was presented an engraved clock.

The hard-packed clay at the site of the new Notre Dame High School doesn't make a ceremonial ground breaking very easy; about 100 persons attend the afternoon ceremony at the top of hill overlooking Route K; taking part are Sister Mary Ann Fischer, Notre Dame principal, and Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Steve Dirnberger, co-chairman of the capital fund drive, says $5,429,000 has been pledged so far for the construction of the school, with another $700,000 yet to be raised.

1972

The Missouri State Highway Department has altered its plans for the improvement of William Street, dropping four blocks from the proposal and terminating it at Sprigg Street instead of Lorimier as originally proposed; shortening of the improvement was occasioned by public opposition at a hearing held some months ago to the conversion of portions of Frederick and Sprigg streets to one-way traffic, according to William H. Shaw, District 10 engineer.

A unique white way lighting system is being proposed for the downtown business area by Cape Girardeau Metro Association; the $139,234 project cost would be apportioned to property owners and merchants in the area, to the Missouri Utilities Co., and to the city; the decorative and larger lights with underground wiring would be installed on Water, Main and Spanish and the cross streets of Merriwether, Independence, Themis and Broadway between Water and Spanish.