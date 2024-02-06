Out of the past: June 8

Harley Eddleman of Cape Girardeau was honored recently at Third Street United Methodist Church for more than 45 years of service to the church; an appreciation dinner was held, and he was presented an engraved clock.
The hard-packed clay at the site of the new Notre Dame High School doesn't make a ceremonial ground breaking very easy; about 100 persons attend the afternoon ceremony at the top of hill overlooking Route K; taking part are Sister Mary Ann Fischer, Notre Dame principal, and Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Steve Dirnberger, co-chairman of the capital fund drive, says $5,429,000 has been pledged so far for the construction of the school, with another $700,000 yet to be raised.
The Missouri State Highway Department has altered its plans for the improvement of William Street, dropping four blocks from the proposal and terminating it at Sprigg Street instead of Lorimier as originally proposed; shortening of the improvement was occasioned by public opposition at a hearing held some months ago to the conversion of portions of Frederick and Sprigg streets to one-way traffic, according to William H. Shaw, District 10 engineer.
A unique white way lighting system is being proposed for the downtown business area by Cape Girardeau Metro Association; the $139,234 project cost would be apportioned to property owners and merchants in the area, to the Missouri Utilities Co., and to the city; the decorative and larger lights with underground wiring would be installed on Water, Main and Spanish and the cross streets of Merriwether, Independence, Themis and Broadway between Water and Spanish.
The Rev. Bayard S. Clark, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, takes 13 children representing a number of denominations to Sam A. Baker State Park for a week's young people's conference; camp mother is Mrs. Charles E. Mills, who also, assisted by Mrs. W.D. Ely, helped plan activities.
Thirty persons gathered outside Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson following homecoming services escape injury when a lightning bolt strikes the church building within 10 feet of many of them; the bolt strikes the top of the vestibule on the front of the west side of the building and, after tearing a hole 4 by 8 feet in size, leaps across to nearby sycamore trees; there is no fire, and the only damage to the building is at the spot hit, although the electric light current is burned out.
The Missouri Inspection Bureau has issued a report recommending the personnel of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department be increased to six paid full-time men, with a reserve of 10 men drilled in the use of fire-fighting equipment; the report is based on an inspection made here in May; various other recommendations are contained in the report, including the adoption of a building code to regulate the construction of buildings and flues here.
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. -- With Jean Dale, ace of the Capahas' hurling staff, pitching shutout ball, Cape Girardeau took on new life here yesterday, easily defeating the local Tigers, 7-0; in addition to baffling home batsmen, Dale contributed four of the runs scored by the Capahas, his home run in the third coming with the bases full.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
