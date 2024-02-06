Out of the past: June 8

1995

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Kala Stroup, is one of five finalists for the job of Missouri's higher education commissioner; the hiring decision could come June 15, when the nine-member Coordinating Board for Higher Education meets in Jefferson City; Stroup has served as Southeast's president since July 1, 1990.

If the Mississippi River cooperates, highways 74 and 177 could be opened later today; the river dropped half a foot to 43.2 feet yesterday at the Cape Girardeau gauge; Highway 74 is open to County Road 214, but remains closed at Dutchtown; Highway 177 is still closed near the Cape Girardeau city limits and near the Procter & Gamble railroad tracks.

1970

Brig. Gen. Narvol A. Randol, assistant adjutant general of Missouri, Saturday received the state's highest military recognition, the Meritorious Service Award, at a retreat review at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; the Cape Girardeau man received the award from Maj. Gen. L.B. Adams Jr., the adjutant general, on direction from Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.

Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. announces the appointment of Carl Benbrook as manager of the utilities' Cape Girardeau district, succeeding Leonard J. Rehg, district manager for 20 years; Rehg will officially retire Aug. 1, but will actually leave the post at the end of this month and will take a vacation in July.