Out of the past: June 8

1993

Cape Girardeau senior citizens hope to celebrate July 4th in their new Senior Center building; plans call for a June 24 moving day; the kitchen at the new facility should be open for noon meals on July 29; the center is located at 921 N. Clark Ave.

Cape Girardeau voters reject riverboat gambling by a margin of 53 to 47 percent; the ballot measure, which passed in only four of the 16 voting precincts, is defeated 5,506 votes to 4,940; while voters here reject riverboat gambling, a similar measure passes overwhelmingly in Caruthersville, Missouri.

1968

BENTON, Mo. -- A former Benton youth, Pfc. Joseph D. Mack, who was killed in Vietnam earlier this month, will be returned to Benton tomorrow for burial; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Mack of Macon, Mississippi.

After six months inactivity because of a heart malfunction, G.D. Fronabarger returns to the pages of The Southeast Missouri, bringing readers business and commerce news from the area.