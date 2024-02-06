Out of the past: June 8

Cape Girardeau senior citizens hope to celebrate July 4th in their new Senior Center building; plans call for a June 24 moving day; the kitchen at the new facility should be open for noon meals on July 29; the center is located at 921 N. Clark Ave.
Cape Girardeau voters reject riverboat gambling by a margin of 53 to 47 percent; the ballot measure, which passed in only four of the 16 voting precincts, is defeated 5,506 votes to 4,940; while voters here reject riverboat gambling, a similar measure passes overwhelmingly in Caruthersville, Missouri.
BENTON, Mo. -- A former Benton youth, Pfc. Joseph D. Mack, who was killed in Vietnam earlier this month, will be returned to Benton tomorrow for burial; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Mack of Macon, Mississippi.
After six months inactivity because of a heart malfunction, G.D. Fronabarger returns to the pages of The Southeast Missouri, bringing readers business and commerce news from the area.
The Teachers College office has received a list of 211 of the Navy personnel to be assigned to the college for academic training leading to officer ratings; the college is to get 335 of the sailors on or about July 1; those whose names have been received are mostly from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.
Construction work has begun on a building program at Consolidated School of Aviation, Inc., on Highway 74; using six teams of horses, workers begin excavation for the basement and foundation of the administration building, one of three structures to go up immediately in the school's $25,000 building program; the other buildings to be erected include a shop structure and hangar.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club unanimously and heartily endorses the proposition to bond the Cape Special Road District for $200,000 to build permanent bridges and roads throughout the township; M.E. Leming, chairman of the special road commission, points out that permanent bridges must be built at once across the drainage ditches south of the city, or Cape Girardeau will continue to be isolated from that entire district.
William L.A. Huters, son of W.H. Huters, city assessor, and chief clerk at the International Shoe factory, has enlisted with the U.S. Marines; he will leave next Wednesday for St. Louis to take his final examination.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
