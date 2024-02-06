Out of the Past: June 7

1999

Cape Girardeau homeowners are making a big splash; although it’s summer and that means time to indulge in the luxury of a swimming pool, some Girardeans are wading in line for construction permits; the city’s inspection services division has issued eight permits for swimming pools so far this year, including four this past month alone.

Paul Ebaugh, 78, Cape Girardeau businessman, banker and civic leader, dies; in 1990, while many of his peers were enjoying retirement, Ebaugh took the helm of a new bank, AmeriFirst Bank of Cape Girardeau; Ebaugh, former president of Cape Girardeau Construction Co. and later executive vice president and chairman of the board of directors of First National Bank and Center Bank, always loved a challenge; he helped develop Chateau Girardeau and served on the Missouri Highway Commission from 1983 to 1989; he also lobbied for funding of a new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau.

1974

Flying mortar boards flung into the air by exuberant graduating seniors put the finishing touch on commencement exercises last night for 363 Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils; rain forced the ceremonies, schedule for Houck Stadium, into the field house instead, where hundreds of parents, relatives and friends filled the stands to near capacity; commencement speaker was Dr. Constantine W. Curtis, president of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

Jim Smyth, Cape Girardeau district manager for Missouri Utilities, says the cause of yesterday afternoon’s major power failure, which blacked out the city for about 35 minutes, hasn’t been determined; the power failure occurred from 4 to 4:35 p.m. during a heavy rain and thunderstorm.