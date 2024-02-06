Out of the past: June 7

1998

The Rev. J. Michael Davis has been appointed as pastor of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church; he will begin work June 14; Davis has served as pastor of Sedgewickville-Crossroads (Missouri) United Methodist Church for the last four years.

ST. LOUIS -- Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh has agreed to take back the city's school desegregation case; Limbaugh oversaw the case for several years before handing it off to Senior U.S. District Judge George F. Gunn Jr. in 1991; Limbaugh was asked to resume control of the case after Gunn died May 20 of cancer; Limbaugh said his first task will be to familiarize himself with new state legislation in the case; the desegregation bill, passed last month on the last day of the legislative session, provides a framework for the future of the area's voluntary school desegregation plan.

1973

Sandbagging operations aimed at ridding water from Illinois Highway 146 just east of the Mississippi River bridge gets underway, but if more volunteers don't show up, it will be a slow process; only about a dozen youths had reported to the inundated 1,200-foot stretch of highway by 10 a.m., the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says, but more are expected later in the day; Alexander County Civil Defense had requested about 75 volunteers to help place sandbags on either side of the highway so it could be reopened to the East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, development.

Cape Girardeau may gain another 57.25 acres of parkland at no cost to the city, if a government grant for half the value of the land is approved; the acreage, adjacent to Twin Trees Park in the northeast part of the city, is owned by the Renfrow family, which will contribute the other half to Cape Girardeau's park and recreation system.