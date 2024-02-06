Out of the past: June 7

1997

Making way for a bank, Eagle Excavation this week demolished the former Airline building, most recently housing the Golden Dragon Restaurant, at 217 N. Kingshighway; the lighted, revolving, 4-foot world globe that stood high atop the structure and the Golden Dragon sign are all that remain, purchased by Les Lindy Jr., owner of Lucky Find Antiques at Gordonville.

Willard H. "Dutch" Estes presented his annual Cobblestone Award to J. Charles Stotz, executive director of the Southeast Hospital Foundation; the presentation was made yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center; Chamber officials, in turn, presented a Cobblestone Award to Estes, who has been honoring civic leaders for 13 years.

1972

The final link of Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis -- a 30-mile stretch that has been long under construction -- will be open to traffic about Sept. 1; Floyd Kelley, project manager on Bernard McMenamy Construction Co.'s 7.5-mile stretch in north Cape Girardeau County, also confirms the company's stretch at the extreme south end of the construction should be complete by Labor Day and ready for traffic.

Cape Girardeau Community Sheltered Workshop, 603 Good Hope St., is $3,000 richer today, thanks to a retired St. Louis industrialist who is sending money to workshops throughout Missouri; the surprise gift from Frank Ackerman is part of a total of $100,000 he is donating to 36 sheltered workshops employing mentally handicapped persons.