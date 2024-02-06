Out of the past: June 7

1996

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Robert Ridgeway has accepted a position in Gastonia, North Carolina, and will begin his new job July 8; Ridgeway, who came to Cape Girardeau in March 1993, will oversee seven fire stations and 130 employees in Gastonia; it is a step up from his current job, where he oversees 57 employees and four stations.

After hearing complaints from angry senior citizens who can't get to the doctor's office or to the grocery store because of a lack of transportation, Cape Girardeau County Commissioners want to know who needs to go where and how they can get there; commissioners have asked the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to draw up a proposal for a transportation study for Cape Girardeau County.

1971

Robert Burett Oliver Jr., who with his father wrote and became an authority on the laws which provide the means of drainage of the Southeast Missouri lowlands, died yesterday at the age of 90; born Nov. 28, 1880, at Jackson, he was a member of a family which settled in Shawnee Township in 1818, three years before Missouri became a state.

Mayor Howard C. Tooke says the proposed bill to give Cape Girardeau and Jefferson City authority to zone all property within two miles of their city limits is aimed mostly at control of commercial development on the cities' perimeters; the bill is now on the desk of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes awaiting his signature; it applies to all third-class cities over 30,000 population.