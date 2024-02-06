Out of the past: June 7

1995

Cape Girardeau County has spent $46,946 so far fighting the flooding Mississippi River, while the city has spent another $39,664; and as the river water recedes, the costs will likely go up; a crew from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is touring Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties to assess flood damages; these counties weren't included in the first round of federal disaster declarations.

Some 84 people have applied for the Cape Girardeau city manager post, with the application deadline more than a week away; applicants hail from Missouri, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky and the New York and New Jersey area; current city manager J. Ronald Fischer has said he will retire in August after seven years in the post.

1970

The congregation of the First Church of God honors the Rev. and Mrs. Collie L. Shirrell on the 20th anniversary of their ministry at the church; a basket dinner is served at noon in the fellowship hall.

Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, Route 1, holds a dedication service in the church basement in the afternoon; the Rev. Paul Koch, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oak Park, Illinois, preaches the dedication sermon; Scriptural Church has been holding services in the basement since Dec. 14, 1969; the church is affiliated with Lutheran Churches of the Reformation.