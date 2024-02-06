Out of the past: June 7

Cape Girardeau County has spent $46,946 so far fighting the flooding Mississippi River, while the city has spent another $39,664; and as the river water recedes, the costs will likely go up; a crew from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is touring Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties to assess flood damages; these counties weren't included in the first round of federal disaster declarations.
Some 84 people have applied for the Cape Girardeau city manager post, with the application deadline more than a week away; applicants hail from Missouri, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky and the New York and New Jersey area; current city manager J. Ronald Fischer has said he will retire in August after seven years in the post.
The congregation of the First Church of God honors the Rev. and Mrs. Collie L. Shirrell on the 20th anniversary of their ministry at the church; a basket dinner is served at noon in the fellowship hall.
Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, Route 1, holds a dedication service in the church basement in the afternoon; the Rev. Paul Koch, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oak Park, Illinois, preaches the dedication sermon; Scriptural Church has been holding services in the basement since Dec. 14, 1969; the church is affiliated with Lutheran Churches of the Reformation.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been asked by the committee for community development to make a study of the advisability of having the city limits extended so as to take in the new Arena Park and intervening property, with a view of giving city authority to regulate the type of buildings being constructed; the committee also asked that the City Council have Fairground Park studied by a competent engineer for the permanent development of the property after the war.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Rosetta Griffith is advised by the War Department that her son, Pfc. Cline F. Griffith, 29, was killed in action April 30 on Okinawa.
Mary Rose Roberts, the 17-year-old daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.B. Roberts, has entered St. John's Hospital in St. Louis, where she is studying to be a nurse; she expects to complete her course in the hospital in three years.
Edward M. Doyle and J. Henry Strain, proprietors of the Circle Theater in Jackson as well as the Park in Cape Girardeau and the Pullman in Chaffee, Missouri, have purchased two new projecting machines for the Circle, eliminating the wait while reels are changed; they have also procured a new screen for the Jackson theater.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.