Out of the past: June 7

1994

As of July 1, shoppers won't be able to smoke in the public areas at 13 St. Louis area shipping centers; so far, West Park Mall hasn't joined the no-smoking bandwagon, but it's conceivable it could.

Cape Girardeau voters turn down a 37-cent tax increase earmarked for building improvements at the city's schools; the ballot issue loses by 176 votes; the school district asked voters to waive the property-tax rollback provided by Proposition C, the state sales tax for education; the waiver would have added 37 cents for each $100 of assessed valuation.

1969

Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, in Cape Girardeau to participate in a golf tournament, expresses deep concern over the serious legislative split over the individual income tax issue; on Wednesday, the Senate failed by a single vote to approve an increase in individual income taxes.

A possible loss of state aid to the SEMO District Fair is pointed up by State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. as both he and Rep. Marvin E. Proffer comment critically on the Senate's behavior during the current turbulent legislative session; Pierce charges the upper chamber with using its appropriations power against state agencies with which it disagrees.