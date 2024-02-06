Out of the past: June 7

As of July 1, shoppers won't be able to smoke in the public areas at 13 St. Louis area shipping centers; so far, West Park Mall hasn't joined the no-smoking bandwagon, but it's conceivable it could.
Cape Girardeau voters turn down a 37-cent tax increase earmarked for building improvements at the city's schools; the ballot issue loses by 176 votes; the school district asked voters to waive the property-tax rollback provided by Proposition C, the state sales tax for education; the waiver would have added 37 cents for each $100 of assessed valuation.
Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, in Cape Girardeau to participate in a golf tournament, expresses deep concern over the serious legislative split over the individual income tax issue; on Wednesday, the Senate failed by a single vote to approve an increase in individual income taxes.
A possible loss of state aid to the SEMO District Fair is pointed up by State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr. as both he and Rep. Marvin E. Proffer comment critically on the Senate's behavior during the current turbulent legislative session; Pierce charges the upper chamber with using its appropriations power against state agencies with which it disagrees.
Second Lt. Emmett C. Dohogne, 26, a son of Louise Dohogne of Cape Girardeau, is missing in action following a flying fortress raid over Germany on May 24, just 14 days after he arrived in England from his training base in the United States; Dohogne was a bombardier aboard the fortress.
GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Sgt. Adolph L. Gibbs, 26, was killed in action May 18 at Wake Island, according to a War Department telegram freceived late Tuesday by his mother, Mrs. Robert C. Whitener; however, there may be some mistake as to where he lost his life, as Gibbs was a member of the ground forces, and there has been no ground action reported at Wake Island for some time; there has been fighting on Wadke Island.
Contracts for the construction of 200 miles of drainage channel and 20 miles of additional levees along the St. Francis River in Butler County, Missouri, have been let to W.E. Callahan Construction Co. of Dallas by the inter-river drainage district commissioners; the exact cost isn't announced, but it will be several thousand dollars.
Cries of "There I am," "There he is," "See Hap Gains carrying his rose," and "Look at Kempe beat that drum," were heard at the picture show last night and the night before, when the moving pictures taken of the parade of the 140th Regiment here were shown on the big screen.
