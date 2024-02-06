Out of the past: June 7

1993

Hours after Gov. Mel Carnahan signs into law legislation that allows liquor stores, groceries and convenience stores to sell packaged alcoholic beverages on Sundays, Cape Girardeau City Councilman Al Spradling II asks for a similar local law; the local law will have its first reading at the council's June 21 meeting.

If absentee ballots are any indication, a large percentage of Cape Girardeau's 19,408 registered voters will likely turn out for tomorrow's election to determine whether riverboat gambling will be allowed in the city; absentee balloting is nearly comparable to that in November's general election.

1968

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the site of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's speech in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza parking lot; a cross on the platform from which he spoke on April 25 contains the words, "His voice still echoes here."

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lloyd Dale Clippard Post 3838, vote in favor of acquiring a 42.5-acre tract of land for a new post home and recreational facility; the proposed site is just west of Interstate 55, between Gordonville Road and Bloomfield Road; a second vote will still have to be taken at the next meeting to fulfill the bylaws of the post.