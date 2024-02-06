Out of the past: June 7

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has hired lawyer Albert Lowes to investigate whether it is legally bound to contribute $6,500 annually to a special state retirement fund for prosecuting attorneys. The county has refused to pay into the fund despite several requests from the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services to do so and warnings the county isn't complying with state law.
In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Trail of Tears State Park hosts a special lecture on spiders; about 40 youngsters and their parents attend the afternoon program.
The million-dollar goal for a new Saint Francis Hospital has been reached and surpassed; at a luncheon meeting, it is announced total pledges and contributions now amount to $1,015,836. It is a record in contributions for a single campaign in Cape Girardeau.
Emil L. Bahn, who for many years was associated with his brothers in the former Bahn Bros. Hardware Co. on Main Street, dies unexpectedly in the morning in Little Rock, Arkansas; Bahn, 83, had visited here with his son, Dr. E.L. Bahn Jr., just before Memorial Day and had appeared in good health at that time.
Dorothy Wilson of Macomb, Mississippi, has been engaged by First Baptist Church as secretary-education director; she will assist with the educational and social activities of the several departments in the church organization.
Fifteen young men, seeking to avenge Pearl Harbor, are sworn into the Navy at public ceremonies at Teachers College at 1:25 p.m., six months to the minute from the time of the Japanese attack upon Pearl Harbor. Simultaneously with the program here, similar ceremonies are being held in each of the 500 recruiting stations throughout the United States.
Willie Regenhardt, who recently enlisted in the Navy and has been at the Great Lakes Training station, has notified his parents in Cape Girardeau he has been assigned to a particular line of work that allows him to employ his knowledge of concrete and construction work; he is helping with the construction of buildings at the station. Regenhardt also has succeeded in securing the appointment of Frank Neal of Cape Girardeau to the same work.
William T. Ruff, an embalmer connected with Lorberg Undertaking Co., purchases an interest in the Wessell Furniture Co. of Jackson and will move to the county seat at once to take charge of the store. He plans to add a stock of undertaking supplies.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
