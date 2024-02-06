Out of the past: June 7

1992

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has hired lawyer Albert Lowes to investigate whether it is legally bound to contribute $6,500 annually to a special state retirement fund for prosecuting attorneys. The county has refused to pay into the fund despite several requests from the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services to do so and warnings the county isn't complying with state law.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Trail of Tears State Park hosts a special lecture on spiders; about 40 youngsters and their parents attend the afternoon program.

1967

The million-dollar goal for a new Saint Francis Hospital has been reached and surpassed; at a luncheon meeting, it is announced total pledges and contributions now amount to $1,015,836. It is a record in contributions for a single campaign in Cape Girardeau.

Emil L. Bahn, who for many years was associated with his brothers in the former Bahn Bros. Hardware Co. on Main Street, dies unexpectedly in the morning in Little Rock, Arkansas; Bahn, 83, had visited here with his son, Dr. E.L. Bahn Jr., just before Memorial Day and had appeared in good health at that time.