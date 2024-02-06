Out of the Past: June 6

1999

Greg A. Shambo, formerly of Scott City, has received a Christian ministries pastoral degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City; Shambo and his wife, Kim, lived in Scott City before he attended seminary; he is pastor of Boswell Baptist Church in Boswell.

Every day for 41 years, John Southern went to work, eager to chat with his customers and help them with any dilemma they might encounter; but early yesterday, the retired manager at Riggs Wholesale Co. in Sikeston watched helplessly as flames destroyed a large part of his past; efforts from several area fire departments proved futile when a fire razed the building supply and hardware business at 380 N. West St.; no one was injured.

1974

A new face will be seen pacing the sidelines when the Southeast Missouri State University Indians open the 1974 football season; Chris George, an all-MIAA linebacker at Southwest of Springfield in 1966, will be instructing Indian linebackers when fall drills get underway in late August; George, head football coach at Melville High School the past two years, completes the coaching staff for the Indians and replaces Gary Barnett with duties in the college’s Vets Office.

Eight new tennis courts costing $45,000 to $50,000 will be constructed in Cape Girardeau at locations previously proposed by the City Council through authority granted city manager W.G. Lawley last night; four of the courts will be built at the base of Cherry Hill in Capaha Park and two each in Missouri and Indian parks; Lawley was authorized to enter into an agreement with Ronald D. Affect to build the courts.