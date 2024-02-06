Out of the past: June 6

Classes that aren't required for graduation could be the first to be eliminated from the Cape Girardeau School District's curriculum next year; budget reductions enacted by the Board of Education on Monday will mean increased class sizes of up to 30 students for the 1998-99 school year; the larger classes are the result of positions vacated by retiring or resigning teachers that will remain unfilled as part of efforts to reduce the school budget beginning July 1 by some $1 million.
Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday vetoed a bill that would have hiked pensions for Missouri legislators; area lawmakers praised Carnahan's action; "He did the right thing," said state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau; Kinder and state Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, were among a majority of lawmakers who voted for the pension bill as the session wound down; but they joined other Democratic and Republican lawmakers later in urging Carnahan to veto the bill.
Condemnation proceedings are to be initiated later this month against owners of 14 parcels of land to be acquired for the William Street widening project scheduled to be let for contract in September; but while Cape Girardeau motorists can finally look forward to using the city's first four-lane east-west artery, they'll also be paying the price through the loss of dozens of trees -- mostly elms and maples -- and front lawns, the majority of which beautify the present route.
A resident of Star-Vue Mobile Home Court says she and her husband plan to move out of the court because the city has failed to do anything about the noise generated from nearby Star-Vue Drive-In Theater; Mrs. James D. Poe, whose husband signed a complaint of peace disturbance against the theater manager on May 12, charges the city has failed to order the volume of speakers turned town or bring the manager to trial on the peace disturbance charge.
The Rev. E.C. Fisher, pastor of Church of God Mission in Cape Girardeau, is the speaker at the weekly service at the municipal airport housing unit; the weekly service is sponsored by the Christian Workers Council, an organization of students of religion at State College.
Beginning tomorrow night and continuing through June 19, a Catholic street mission will be conducted by a Catholic priest and two subdeacons at the bandstand in Courthouse Park; the Rev. Dennis J. Flynn, C.M., of St. Vincent's College will be in charge of the program; assisting him will be the Rev. Messrs. Francis Lenihan, C.M., and Elmer Neurdorf, C.M.; the missionaries will explain the teachings and practices of the Catholic Church, with the view to creating more good will and understanding among Catholics and non-Catholics.
A special committee of Trinity Lutheran Church announces the construction of a new Lutheran parochial school on a lot south of Trinity Hall on Pacific Street; the lot on which the school is to be built has been purchased from Anna Manke of California for $5,000; the four-room brick structure will replace the inadequate building on Themis Street near the church.
Fourteen property owners in the West End issue an ultimatum to the city and Dunnegan Construction Co. that, unless they place the streets in the West End residence section in condition for travel by June 14, a mandamus proceeding will be instituted in the circuit court at Jackson to force them to do so; property owners signing the notice are J.A. Withers, Harry Barbier, A.F. Huters, Albert Kempe, Selma Hirsch, A.G. Hirsch, Anna Martin, J.W. Cracraft, Herman Schulenberg, A.R. Boren, J. Hawn, Will Leming, G.W. Blackford and A.M. Spradling.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
