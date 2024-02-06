Out of the past: June 6

1998

Classes that aren't required for graduation could be the first to be eliminated from the Cape Girardeau School District's curriculum next year; budget reductions enacted by the Board of Education on Monday will mean increased class sizes of up to 30 students for the 1998-99 school year; the larger classes are the result of positions vacated by retiring or resigning teachers that will remain unfilled as part of efforts to reduce the school budget beginning July 1 by some $1 million.

Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday vetoed a bill that would have hiked pensions for Missouri legislators; area lawmakers praised Carnahan's action; "He did the right thing," said state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau; Kinder and state Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, were among a majority of lawmakers who voted for the pension bill as the session wound down; but they joined other Democratic and Republican lawmakers later in urging Carnahan to veto the bill.

1973

Condemnation proceedings are to be initiated later this month against owners of 14 parcels of land to be acquired for the William Street widening project scheduled to be let for contract in September; but while Cape Girardeau motorists can finally look forward to using the city's first four-lane east-west artery, they'll also be paying the price through the loss of dozens of trees -- mostly elms and maples -- and front lawns, the majority of which beautify the present route.

A resident of Star-Vue Mobile Home Court says she and her husband plan to move out of the court because the city has failed to do anything about the noise generated from nearby Star-Vue Drive-In Theater; Mrs. James D. Poe, whose husband signed a complaint of peace disturbance against the theater manager on May 12, charges the city has failed to order the volume of speakers turned town or bring the manager to trial on the peace disturbance charge.