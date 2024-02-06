Out of the past: June 6

Cross Trails Medical Center and six other rural clinics around Missouri are forming a network to help meet the demands of managed care for increased efficiency in health-care services; Cross Trails, which operates clinics in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, has joined with clinics in Ellington, Hamilton, Richland, Kirksville, Mound City and New Madrid to form the Rural Health Development Corp.
The 13th annual Copper Dome dinner is held in the evening at the Show Me Center; Copper Dome is a 3,000-member fund-raising organization for Southeast Missouri State University that brings in millions of dollars annually to support every aspect of the university, from athletics to campus enhancement to scholarships.
The Rev. William A. Petrillo, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, is among the 700 delegates from 343 congregations in Illinois and eastern Missouri attending the annual convention of the Illinois Synod of the Lutheran Church in America; the convention is being held through Tuesday in Rock Island, Illinois, on the campus of Augustana College.
Instead of the regular 10 a.m. worship service at Christ Episcopal Church, the congregation meets at Boulder Crest at 11 a.m. for a parish picnic and Holy Communion rite; families are asked to bring a covered dish for the meal that follows.
The Stranahan interests of Toledo, Ohio, no longer own the traffic bridge at Cape Girardeau; stock of the river bridge has been purchased by the Sarjem Corp. of Chicago, a private family-owned bond house, which deals exclusively in tax-exempt securities; Stranahan interests bought the bridge in 1935 at a foreclosure sale after the then Cape Girardeau Bridge Co., was forced into receivership by the bondholders.
The new Cape County Selective Service Board met yesterday at the board office in Jackson and elected Ira F. Brice, Jackson merchant, as its permanent chairman; the new board, with George T. Alt of Cape Girardeau and Herbert M. Rauh of Jackson as the other two members, was shown selective service procedures by Allen A. Reed, state coordinator of the draft system.
Charles Schweer, Cape Girardeau County's corn-growing champion, is assisting the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau in gathering sample products for the exhibit in St. Louis; Schweer put in all of last week at the bureau office in Sikeston, Missouri, helping to prepare products that had already been collected, and this week he will go out into the various surrounding counties to hunt up samples.
Three brothers -- Elmer, Alvin and Arthur Farrar -- open a furniture factory on West Independence Street; they intend to make furniture of every description, permanent store and office fixtures, wall cabinets and do mill work of different kinds.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
