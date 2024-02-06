Out of the past: June 6

1996

Cross Trails Medical Center and six other rural clinics around Missouri are forming a network to help meet the demands of managed care for increased efficiency in health-care services; Cross Trails, which operates clinics in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, has joined with clinics in Ellington, Hamilton, Richland, Kirksville, Mound City and New Madrid to form the Rural Health Development Corp.

The 13th annual Copper Dome dinner is held in the evening at the Show Me Center; Copper Dome is a 3,000-member fund-raising organization for Southeast Missouri State University that brings in millions of dollars annually to support every aspect of the university, from athletics to campus enhancement to scholarships.

1971

The Rev. William A. Petrillo, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, is among the 700 delegates from 343 congregations in Illinois and eastern Missouri attending the annual convention of the Illinois Synod of the Lutheran Church in America; the convention is being held through Tuesday in Rock Island, Illinois, on the campus of Augustana College.

Instead of the regular 10 a.m. worship service at Christ Episcopal Church, the congregation meets at Boulder Crest at 11 a.m. for a parish picnic and Holy Communion rite; families are asked to bring a covered dish for the meal that follows.