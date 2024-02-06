Out of the past: June 6

1995

Saying goodbye is always hard, but many Girardeans will find it especially difficult when Capt. Elmer Trapp leaves town; the head of the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army since 1988 will be transferred to Jefferson City at the end of June; Trapp and his wife, Sandra, have become attached to Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area; they were also instrumental in seeing a new Army building constructed here.

After months of debate over special-use permits and zoning changes, the Jackson Board of Aldermen Monday night voted to rezone Kenneth Waldron's North High Street property from commercial to residential; the matter required a two-thirds vote, and Waldron, who was opposed to the rezoning because he wanted to use the land for warehouses or other types of storage, lost out 6-2.

1970

U.S. District Judge John W. Oliver, of the Missouri Western District, was guest speaker at Cape Girardeau Central High School's commencement exercises last night in Houck Stadium; the judge, referring to current dissent and unrest, told the graduates, "I sense that a great many people in the country are deeply troubled and that young people are more troubled than most..."; he urged the graduates to use traditional American democratic processes to produce necessary changes within the nation.

Cape Girardeau County Collector Harold Dean Kuehle has been named Missouri's representative rehabilitant of the half century; Kuehle, 34, who has been a paraplegic since he lost use of his legs in a high school football game in 1952, will receive the special recognition at the meeting of the Missouri Chapter of the National Rehabilitation Association Monday night in Columbia.