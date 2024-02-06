Out of the past: June 6

East Missouri Action Agency has purchased the building formerly used by the defunct Cape Girardeau WISER Inc. and plans to relocate its Cape Girardeau operations there. The move to 1111 Linden St. is planned for the first week in August.
Nationally syndicated radio talk-show personality Rush Limbaugh III, a 1969 alumnus of Cape Girardeau Central High School, delivered the commencement address to the 284 graduating seniors of Central High at the Show Me Center last night. About 3,700 people attended the ceremony. Limbaugh urged graduates to pursue their goals, noting the path to success is not always easy.
Southeast Missouri would lose one or both of its National Guard infantry battalions in a proposed reorganization effective next January. The move comes as part of a proposal by the Defense Department to eliminate nearly 1,300 National Guard units throughout the country. In the Missouri reorganization, plans call for elimination of five battalions, including two infantry.
Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Bill D. Burlison says he expects to file suit late this week or early next against those former and present county officials shown by a recent audit to owe the county money. Burlison was ordered by the County Court last week to file suit. In all, 13 employees or officials still owe the county money after being overpaid during the period of 1958 to 1962.
Cape Girardeau County residents, leading Missouri, purchased $115,997 in war bonds in May, or more than 20 percent above its quota for that month of $96,987; however, the work has only just begun. The county will have to buy 25 percent more to reach the June quota of $143,500.
Assuming its new title this week, the Cape County War Price and Rationing Board announces it will designate five men from the county as tire appraisers and select two warehouses, one in Cape Girardeau and the other in Jackson, for the storage of used tires, which it will begin to purchase June 15.
According to a leaked report, the Rev. M.D. Collins, a Catholic priest of Jackson, is to be interrogated at the hands of government agents, if not by a grand jury, for alleged remarks he made concerning the Liberty Bonds the government is advising people to buy. It is alleged Collins advised a farmer living near Jackson not to buy the bonds, saying they are not worth the paper they are printed on.
The County Court is asking for bids for the purchase of all that part of the county farm lying west and south of the gravel road, the bids to be received by July 2.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
