Out of the past: June 6

1992

East Missouri Action Agency has purchased the building formerly used by the defunct Cape Girardeau WISER Inc. and plans to relocate its Cape Girardeau operations there. The move to 1111 Linden St. is planned for the first week in August.

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show personality Rush Limbaugh III, a 1969 alumnus of Cape Girardeau Central High School, delivered the commencement address to the 284 graduating seniors of Central High at the Show Me Center last night. About 3,700 people attended the ceremony. Limbaugh urged graduates to pursue their goals, noting the path to success is not always easy.

1967

Southeast Missouri would lose one or both of its National Guard infantry battalions in a proposed reorganization effective next January. The move comes as part of a proposal by the Defense Department to eliminate nearly 1,300 National Guard units throughout the country. In the Missouri reorganization, plans call for elimination of five battalions, including two infantry.

Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Bill D. Burlison says he expects to file suit late this week or early next against those former and present county officials shown by a recent audit to owe the county money. Burlison was ordered by the County Court last week to file suit. In all, 13 employees or officials still owe the county money after being overpaid during the period of 1958 to 1962.