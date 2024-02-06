Out of the Past: June 5

1999

Dr. Dan Tallent, Cape Girardeau schools superintendent who will leave his job here at the end of June, says controversy over where to relocate elementary school boundaries and repeated delays in the completion of the new Blanchard Elementary School have kept students in limbo most of the year regarding which school they will attend next fall; while the issue was settled for many students when the school board adopted a firm set of boundaries in April, requests to consider a phase-in of the boundaries by allowing students to remain at their home school means more than 150 students still are unsure of which school they will attend next fall.

A high pressure system spreading over much of the southern United States is responsible for the high heat and humidity that are giving the region its first taste of summer; the temperature reached 90 degrees at 4 p.m. yesterday in Cape Girardeau, and the relative humidity was 61%; the combination created a heat index of 100 degrees.

1974

City manager W.G. Lawley says he will recommend to the Cape Girardeau City Council tonight that he be authorized to construct eight new tennis courts at the locations proposed by the council; at its May meeting the council authorized a contract to construct four tennis courts at the base of Cherry Hill in Capaha Park and two courts each in Indian and Missouri parks; however, the City Park Board has urged the council to reconsider that decision, saying it is “in conflict with the park master plan” prepared by professional planners.

WASHINGTON — Southeast Missouri flood control projects totaling $1,860,000 are included in the public works bill approved Tuesday by the House Appropriations Committee; one of the major projects funded by the bill is a study of flood control and floodplain use in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area; the bill earmarks $200,000 for the study of nine creeks in and near Cape Girardeau and Jackson and portions of the Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau, including Cape LaCroix, Hubble, Indian, Juden, Sloan, Ramsey, Ranney, Flora and Scism.