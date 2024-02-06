Out of the past: June 5

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A portion of St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary will be turned into a commercial and residential development that will include two nine-hole golf courses; the Vincentian order that owns the 179-year-old seminary and acreage surrounding it yesterday unveiled a plan to develop an outlet mall, the golf courses, stores, offices, light manufacturing buildings and subdivisions on the 650 acres that surround the 55-acre seminary campus.
The City of Cape Girardeau has started its annual battle, using a chemical fogger to help control mosquitoes; the city sprays two nights a week, for about four hours each time throughout the summer; the Public Works Department tries to do the entire city once a week.
Construction began last week for the P.N. Hirsch Co. building in Jackson at the Schaper Shopping Center, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Schaper; the new building will be adjacent to the Ben Franklin Store, facing east, and will contain 9,000 feet square feet of sales area and 2,100 square feet of receiving and storage area.
Little River Drainage District has won a round in the year-old court battle over a gigantic Southeast Missouri fish kill, but Cape Girardeau County hasn't given up its attempt to gain a conviction; a motion by the district to quash charges that a mixture it sprayed injured and killed an estimated 25,000 fish in Stoddard and New Madrid counties has been granted by 35th Judicial Circuit Judge William H. Billings in Cape County Circuit Judge; the ruling, however, is being appealed.
Walter H. Ford, an instructor at May Greene Elementary School, was picked yesterday by the Democratic County Committee as the party nominee for sheriff at the special election June 23; his selection was unanimous, although several other names were submitted for consideration, including Gay Chostner of Cape Girardeau.
Plans are being completed and bids will be received in about two weeks for a building, to be erected in two distinct units with only an entrance connection, for Dr. A.M. Estes of Jackson and Dr. D.R. Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau; the structure will be built on a lot at the northeast corner of the Good Hope-Pacific Street intersection; designed by local architect Harold Long, the modern building will be a two-story brick structure with an entrance for the sections at the front between the buildings; each physician will have his separate structure, to contain offices, treatment rooms, x-ray quarters and laboratories.
The "Prosperity Special," a train of 20 giant oil-burning locomotives, being delivered to the Southern Pacific Railroad by the Baldwin Locomotive Works, is due to arrive at Illmo at 7 p.m. Wednesday, it is announced by the chief dispatcher of the Cotton Belt Railroad; the train will stay overnight in Illmo and leave at 6 a.m. the next day; it will be open to inspection by the public.
Newly elected officers of the Cape Girardeau municipal band are at work on plans to make the organization one of the finest bands in this section of the country; the first rehearsal will be this week; new officers are Ed Rudert, president; Ernest Foster, vice president; Albert Kempe, secretary-treasurer; Oliver Edwards, custodian-librarian, and H.L. Albert, director.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
