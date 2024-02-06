Out of the past: June 5

1997

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A portion of St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary will be turned into a commercial and residential development that will include two nine-hole golf courses; the Vincentian order that owns the 179-year-old seminary and acreage surrounding it yesterday unveiled a plan to develop an outlet mall, the golf courses, stores, offices, light manufacturing buildings and subdivisions on the 650 acres that surround the 55-acre seminary campus.

The City of Cape Girardeau has started its annual battle, using a chemical fogger to help control mosquitoes; the city sprays two nights a week, for about four hours each time throughout the summer; the Public Works Department tries to do the entire city once a week.

1972

Construction began last week for the P.N. Hirsch Co. building in Jackson at the Schaper Shopping Center, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Schaper; the new building will be adjacent to the Ben Franklin Store, facing east, and will contain 9,000 feet square feet of sales area and 2,100 square feet of receiving and storage area.

Little River Drainage District has won a round in the year-old court battle over a gigantic Southeast Missouri fish kill, but Cape Girardeau County hasn't given up its attempt to gain a conviction; a motion by the district to quash charges that a mixture it sprayed injured and killed an estimated 25,000 fish in Stoddard and New Madrid counties has been granted by 35th Judicial Circuit Judge William H. Billings in Cape County Circuit Judge; the ruling, however, is being appealed.