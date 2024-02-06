Out of the past: June 5

1996

They filed onto the bus, one city official at a time, preparing for a marathon tour of Cape Girardeau; their schedule didn't include the Mississippi River, the Show Me Center or any of the city's more popular attractions; instead, councilmen spent yesterday looking at roads, unfinished buildings and even junk cars; Councilman Melvin Gateley suggested the group outings in 1992, the first year he was elected; he says some on the City Council questioned the tour's value at first, but now willingly participate.

Two Southeast Missouri men will play key roles in election-year political campaigns in the state this fall; Cape Girardeau native Jack Oliver will direct the Missouri Republican Party's campaign on behalf of GOP candidates from Bob Dole on down to state House races; Roy Temple, who is from Puxico, will resign as Gov. Mel Carnahan's chief of staff Monday to manage the Democratic governor's re-election campaign.

1971

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes is hopping mad at State Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau; the result: The governor, a Democrat, and the young GOP legislator will confront each other in a televised debate on the state's financial situation, and the governor has asked the Missouri Revenue Department to release half of the $20 million withheld from state agencies for two months because of what Comptroller John C. Vaughn had said was a shortage of funds; the actions follow an attack on the governor and the department by Pierce and Rep. Richard M. Marshall, R-Webster Groves, who charged Thursday the Hearnes administration was perpetrating a state financial "hoax."

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Archaeologists from the University of Missouri-Columbia and volunteers from many parts of the state have unearthed in New Madrid County what may be one of the major prehistoric sites of the southeastern and central United States; known as the Lilbourn Site, the area was scheduled for destruction when building started for a local school.