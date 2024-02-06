Out of the past: June 5

1995

Thanks to a small, gravel levee and a big highway department pump working around the clock, Highway 25 is open at Dutchtown; but Highway A from Dutchtown west to Whitewater and Highway 74 from Dutchtown east to Interstate 55 remain closed because of flooding.

A divided Cape Girardeau City Council tables a proposed hike in sewer fees after some councilmen voice worry it could jeopardize passage of a transportation sales tax; prior to tabling the matter, the council unanimously agreed to put the transportation sales tax issue on the Aug. 8 ballot.

1970

Marjorie A. Suedekum's watercolor, "The Lost Wharf," placed third in the 1970 Missouri Great River Road Amateur Art Contest, which was concluded this year under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Creative Arts Guild; the Cape Girardeau artist's watercolor, along with those of other winners in the contest, will be placed in international competition at Winnipeg, Canada.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau signed a contract this week with Sells and Gray Circus for shows here the afternoon and night of Sept. 4; the club's proceeds from the event will be designated entirely for community projects.