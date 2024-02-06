Out of the past: June 5

Thanks to a small, gravel levee and a big highway department pump working around the clock, Highway 25 is open at Dutchtown; but Highway A from Dutchtown west to Whitewater and Highway 74 from Dutchtown east to Interstate 55 remain closed because of flooding.
A divided Cape Girardeau City Council tables a proposed hike in sewer fees after some councilmen voice worry it could jeopardize passage of a transportation sales tax; prior to tabling the matter, the council unanimously agreed to put the transportation sales tax issue on the Aug. 8 ballot.
Marjorie A. Suedekum's watercolor, "The Lost Wharf," placed third in the 1970 Missouri Great River Road Amateur Art Contest, which was concluded this year under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Creative Arts Guild; the Cape Girardeau artist's watercolor, along with those of other winners in the contest, will be placed in international competition at Winnipeg, Canada.
The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau signed a contract this week with Sells and Gray Circus for shows here the afternoon and night of Sept. 4; the club's proceeds from the event will be designated entirely for community projects.
Taking another step to implement the Main Street flood plan, an ordinance was passed yesterday by the City Council fixing the new grades for parts of Main, Independence and Spanish streets, but providing that any damages accruing in connection with the changes be established in court and be paid before the streets, walks and sewers are actually changed.
Formal purchase of some of the 156 lots included in the 30-acre plot in the west section of Cape Girardeau being acquired by the school district for a proposed new high school has been made, it was reported during a school board meeting last night; no condemnation suits will be necessary to get the ground, as all owners are cooperating and prices have been agreed upon.
A first-aid hospital, shower baths and a permanent nurse are the new features coming to the shoe factory with the new addition; the hospital will be equipped with a stretcher, hospital bed and all the needs for first-aid work; the nursing services of Helen Textor of St. Louis have been secured.
The date for filing having expired last night, the lineup for the August primary election has been made; Republicans have a complete list of candidates with two or more men seeking most places, while the Democrats contented themselves by having a man file for representative; late yesterday, Hines E. Russell of Neelys Landing filed for representative on the Democratic ticket; it was announced in Jackson this step was taken to prevent the incumbent, Maj. Giboney Houck, from having a clear field.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
