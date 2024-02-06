Out of the past: June 5

1993

Instead of lawn mowers, the whining sound of chain saws is heard throughout much of the area as clean-up operations are underway in a large area that was ravaged by severe thunderstorms yesterday morning; the line of severe thunderstorms cut a wide swathe of damage that extended from Lake Wappapello northeast of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the Mississippi River.

Cape Girardeau Central High School graduates recited the Lord's Prayer at commencement yesterday; at the beginning of the program, when principal Dan Milligan asked everyone to be seated, students remained standing and recited the prayer.

1968

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman, who refuses to identify himself, shoots down Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he proclaimed victory in California's Democratic presidential primary election; after more than three hours of surgery to remove a bullet from his brain, he is in "extremely critical condition."

Dr. Jerry C. McNeely, addressing the Cape Girardeau Central High School graduating class in the evening, advocates laws to govern what can be shown on television and in movies; McNeely, formerly of Cape Girardeau, is a professor of speech at the University of Wisconsin and has written many scripts for television and movies.