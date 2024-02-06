Out of the past: June 5

Instead of lawn mowers, the whining sound of chain saws is heard throughout much of the area as clean-up operations are underway in a large area that was ravaged by severe thunderstorms yesterday morning; the line of severe thunderstorms cut a wide swathe of damage that extended from Lake Wappapello northeast of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the Mississippi River.
Cape Girardeau Central High School graduates recited the Lord's Prayer at commencement yesterday; at the beginning of the program, when principal Dan Milligan asked everyone to be seated, students remained standing and recited the prayer.
LOS ANGELES -- A gunman, who refuses to identify himself, shoots down Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he proclaimed victory in California's Democratic presidential primary election; after more than three hours of surgery to remove a bullet from his brain, he is in "extremely critical condition."
Dr. Jerry C. McNeely, addressing the Cape Girardeau Central High School graduating class in the evening, advocates laws to govern what can be shown on television and in movies; McNeely, formerly of Cape Girardeau, is a professor of speech at the University of Wisconsin and has written many scripts for television and movies.
The Kiwanis Club has voted to establish two scholarships for needy students at the Teachers College; the scholarships are for $54 each, or the equivalent of all tuition and incidental fees for the school year.
The fourth, and largest, class of Army Air Forces cadets has arrived at Harris Field as another class completed its primary training and was sent to a basic flying school in the South; a group of 14 officers, captains and lieutenants, have been transferred from other branches of the Army into flight section of the Air Forces, arrived with the new group.
With the inauguration of the new passenger rates on June 10, under direction of the federal government, the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway will become attached to the Cotton Belt Railway; the new federal laws regulating railroads contemplate that independent short lines may be attached to trunk line systems for operating purposes.
C.M. Freeman sells the Crescent restaurant on Main Street to O.N. Yarbrough, the latter taking charge today; Yarbrough is well known in Cape Girardeau, having been in the restaurant business here for a number of years; for the past year, he has been managing a restaurant in St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
