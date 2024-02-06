Out of the past: June 5

1992

A boundary dispute that lingered for more than 40 years between the Jackson and Oak Ridge school districts was resolved last week by the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern Division. The court upheld the decision of a trial judge who ruled against the Oak Ridge School District on Nov. 24, 1990.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- When the Tower Rock Ferry Co. opened for business June 1, 1991, its owners expected the ferry would carry about 35 cars per day, or 12,700 vehicles per year, but one year later, the ferry already has carried more than 15,000 cars across the Mississippi River between Ste. Genevieve and Modoc, Illinois.

1967

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, in an interview with The Missourian yesterday, charged political motivations were behind an attack, led by a Cape Girardeau resident, on State Highway Department firing practices. He stated he hopes some decision would be made June 14 concerning a toll road for Southeast Missouri. Recently, a local resident and university student charged Hearnes with the "practice of letting a patronage chief control the hiring practices of the ... highway department."

The Jackson City Council authorizes Mayor L.A. Nowak to accept for the city a $54,900 federal grant to build a sewage-treatment plant.