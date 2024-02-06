Out of the past: June 5

A boundary dispute that lingered for more than 40 years between the Jackson and Oak Ridge school districts was resolved last week by the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern Division. The court upheld the decision of a trial judge who ruled against the Oak Ridge School District on Nov. 24, 1990.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- When the Tower Rock Ferry Co. opened for business June 1, 1991, its owners expected the ferry would carry about 35 cars per day, or 12,700 vehicles per year, but one year later, the ferry already has carried more than 15,000 cars across the Mississippi River between Ste. Genevieve and Modoc, Illinois.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, in an interview with The Missourian yesterday, charged political motivations were behind an attack, led by a Cape Girardeau resident, on State Highway Department firing practices. He stated he hopes some decision would be made June 14 concerning a toll road for Southeast Missouri. Recently, a local resident and university student charged Hearnes with the "practice of letting a patronage chief control the hiring practices of the ... highway department."
The Jackson City Council authorizes Mayor L.A. Nowak to accept for the city a $54,900 federal grant to build a sewage-treatment plant.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- St. Ambrose Catholic parish here has postponed construction of a new church until the fall; meanwhile, the congregation will worship in the school auditorium, which accommodates 255. The new church, to replace the one that burned, will be of brick, with concrete foundation and floor, and will cost $30,000.
The city dump question is once again in the limelight; residents have been dumping trash in the Missouri Park area on North Street for 20 years, and it is the only "official" dump site in the city, although the nearby deep ravine, just south of Park Drive, also receives a good deal of refuse. A delegation of citizens recently appeared before the city council to complain about the stench and smoke emanating from the city dump.
Registration of the youths of the neighborhood for military service is brisk, with many a young man taking advantage of the declared holiday by registering early and then spending the remainder of the day fishing. The men who register are presented with little badges with the word "Registered" on them, which they wear proudly.
Frieda Rieck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Rieck, has returned home after an absence in the West for more than a year. She left with Nora Naeter in May 1916, and after a tour of the western states, took up their residences in Oakland, California. Rieck has been studying violin during the year with Louis Persinger, one of the greatest masters in the country.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
