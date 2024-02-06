Out of the Past: June 4

1999

Storm cleanup is costing Cape Girardeau nearly $50,000 for contractors, overtime pay and equipment rental and upkeep; and that’s just an estimate; cleaning up all the limbs and damaged trees from a May 17 windstorm that hit Cape Girardeau with nearly 90-mph winds should be finished within another week or two; residents are encouraged to put their storm-damaged limbs and trees at the curbside for free removal by city crews.

Bollinger County Associate Commissioner Rod Jetton may run for state representative of the sprawling 156th District; Poplar Bluff High School history teacher Tim Slayton of Fairdealing has indicated he will run in 2000 for the state representative seat as a Republican, setting up a primary race if Jetton runs; State Rep. Bill Foster, a Butler County Republican who holds the seat, is being forced out of office by term limits and may run for the 25th District Senate seat held by Democrat Jerry Howard of Dexter.

1974

An unannounced advertisement for a new Cape Girardeau chief of police, which appeared in the June edition of National Police Chief Magazine, was answered yesterday by Chief Irvin E. Beard with a charge of age discrimination; Beard, who said in January he would like to remain on the job until age 70, has been chief here 10 years and has been granted three extensions since he reached the retirement age of 68 in September 1971; he said he had not been notified of the advertisement and had only recently found out he was going to be replaced effective Oct. 1.

Cape Girardeau County Court yesterday decided to appoint an Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council to consist of representatives from all incorporated areas of the county, but had a change of heart after about 30 minutes of discussion; Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer of Cape Girardeau, who suggested the council be appointed as recommended in a state-prepared report, later changed his mind and apparently changed those of the other two judges as well.