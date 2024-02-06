Out of the past: June 4

Plans are being made at Southeast Missouri State University to celebrate the centennial of American novelist William Faulkner's birthday in September; the month-long celebration will include a keynote lecture by prominent Southern author Willie Morris on Sept. 10 in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium.
By fall's first colors, county officials promise a paved trail designed especially for those with handicaps will wind through a quarter mile of pure, unfiltered nature; the trail being constructed at Cape Girardeau County Park South is nearly completed, says County Commissioner Max Stovall, who is in charge of parks development.
Ollie C. Amick of Illmo and Jack T. Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri, have announced changes in the names of funeral homes they own and operate in four area cities; in the future, all four establishments will be known as Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapels; previously, the funeral homes at Benton, Missouri, Chaffee and Illmo were known as Bisplinghoff Funeral Homes, and the one at Oran, Missouri, as the Earl J. Smith Funeral Home.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Maria Pellegrino Park, west of Lutesville, is dedicated in an afternoon ceremony; Frank Pellegrino, chairman of the board of International Hat Co., speaks to approximately 800 persons who turn out for the dedication; he donated 30 acres of land and funds for development of the park, which was named in memory of his mother.
Anticipating a time when Class D baseball may come to Cape Girardeau, a committee from the Kiwanis Club has obtained approval of the Cape Girardeau City Council to install lights around the baseball diamond at Fairground Park for night play.
A.R. Baron of Fredericktown, Missouri, district engineer for the Division of Health, and Marvin Campbell, newly appointed milk and sanitation inspector for Cape Girardeau County, are asking the Cape Girardeau City Council to approve a standard milk ordinance as drawn by the U.S. Public Health Service; in regard to the present city milk ordinance, adopted more than 20 years ago and rarely enforce, Baron says there's no use trying to enforce it, as it will not bring results which would be approved by the state or public health service.
Commencement exercises for Lincoln High School were held last night in St. James AME Church; three students received diplomas: Myrtle Pettigrew, William Cole and Edgar Goines; the commencement address was made by Professor C.G. Williams, state inspector of Black schools.
The Presbyterian Church deacons meet in the afternoon in the church parlors and elect officers: George Naeter, president; Charles Himmelberger, vice president; Gust Schultz, secretary, and A.C. Nielsen, treasurer; the board also hears a report from a member that a business concern here is interested in purchasing the church property at the corner of Broadway and Lorimier Street; the church building is in need of costly repairs, and some board members express the opinion that it would be inadvisable to make such repairs, as the building no longer suits the needs of the congregation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
