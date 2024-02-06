Out of the past: June 4

1997

Plans are being made at Southeast Missouri State University to celebrate the centennial of American novelist William Faulkner's birthday in September; the month-long celebration will include a keynote lecture by prominent Southern author Willie Morris on Sept. 10 in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium.

By fall's first colors, county officials promise a paved trail designed especially for those with handicaps will wind through a quarter mile of pure, unfiltered nature; the trail being constructed at Cape Girardeau County Park South is nearly completed, says County Commissioner Max Stovall, who is in charge of parks development.

1972

Ollie C. Amick of Illmo and Jack T. Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri, have announced changes in the names of funeral homes they own and operate in four area cities; in the future, all four establishments will be known as Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapels; previously, the funeral homes at Benton, Missouri, Chaffee and Illmo were known as Bisplinghoff Funeral Homes, and the one at Oran, Missouri, as the Earl J. Smith Funeral Home.

LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- Maria Pellegrino Park, west of Lutesville, is dedicated in an afternoon ceremony; Frank Pellegrino, chairman of the board of International Hat Co., speaks to approximately 800 persons who turn out for the dedication; he donated 30 acres of land and funds for development of the park, which was named in memory of his mother.