Out of the past: June 4

1995

State and local officials broke ground Friday on a housing complex at Linden and West End Boulevard planned for senior citizens with low and moderate incomes; Missouri's secretary of state and treasurer were on hand with Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III and officials from MACO Construction Co., the firm that will build the 44-unit apartment complex made possible because of the 1993 flood.

The Rev. Arthur J. Hunt is the new pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church; he and his wife, Linda, arrived here in May from Livonia, Michigan, where Hunt served as associate pastor at Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church eight years.

1970

Federally financed low-rent housing in Cape Girardeau moved a step nearer to reality last night, when the City Council voted unanimously to enter into a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority for an application to construct 175 units; the council desires to have housing units located in various sections of the community, saying, "a housing project at any one location might cause social and economic problems which would outweigh the advantages of this housing program."

A zoo for Cape Girardeau?; the question was put before the City Council last night when Ronald C. Unterreiner, a representative of the Kiwanis Club, asked the council to investigate the possibility of a city zoo.