Out of the past: June 4

State and local officials broke ground Friday on a housing complex at Linden and West End Boulevard planned for senior citizens with low and moderate incomes; Missouri's secretary of state and treasurer were on hand with Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III and officials from MACO Construction Co., the firm that will build the 44-unit apartment complex made possible because of the 1993 flood.
The Rev. Arthur J. Hunt is the new pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church; he and his wife, Linda, arrived here in May from Livonia, Michigan, where Hunt served as associate pastor at Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church eight years.
Federally financed low-rent housing in Cape Girardeau moved a step nearer to reality last night, when the City Council voted unanimously to enter into a cooperation agreement with the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority for an application to construct 175 units; the council desires to have housing units located in various sections of the community, saying, "a housing project at any one location might cause social and economic problems which would outweigh the advantages of this housing program."
A zoo for Cape Girardeau?; the question was put before the City Council last night when Ronald C. Unterreiner, a representative of the Kiwanis Club, asked the council to investigate the possibility of a city zoo.
Stella Grebe of Jackson has been advised by the Navy Department that her husband, Marine Pvt. Lawrence W. Grebe, 27, died May 8 of wounds he sustained in action at Okinawa; he was a member of the First Marine Division.
In keeping with an order from the state office received Saturday, the Cape Girardeau County Rationing Board has stopped issuing canning sugar certificates; there are nearly 1,000 applications on hand and not yet processed, the office says, with about 50% of the county's families having turned in an application for canning sugar.
Dairying activities of the past year or two are showing substantial results; I. Ben Miller, the ice cream man, paid Cape Girardeau County farmers in May over $6,000 for sweet cream; for the same month last year, he paid county farmers less than $3,000; in addition, he had to send over $5,000 to Illinois dairymen during May for cream he couldn't get here.
The jinx is on the trail of the Cape Girardeau street cars; no sooner do they start operating today, after being out of commission four days owing to a breakdown at the power plant, than one of them catches fire; it's so badly damaged inside that it will require many repairs before it can be used again; that car had just been overhauled, given a coat of paint and trimmed up for use.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
