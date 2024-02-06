Out of the past: June 4

A decision Friday to allow Cape Girardeau Central High seniors who don't meet graduation requirements to participate in the commencement ceremony prompted Central High principal Dan Milligan to take a stand against the move; Milligan, who disagrees with the decision and its timing, Friday removed items from his office, and says he's not sure he'll be back at school next week.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau Central High School Tigers baseball team wins the Class 4A state championship, beating Joplin 8-1; the win caps a 23-4 season for the Tigers and produces the school's first state championship in baseball in 32 years.
The proposed restaurant contract for Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport dies with the City Council, when a motion to approve it by Councilman J. Hugh Logan receives no second; the contract proposal, not on the agenda, is brought up by Mayor Ivan L. Irvin near the start of the regular council meeting.
A $1,665,000 city capital improvements program, which, if approved, would provide a new police-fire headquarters, new branch fire stations, additional parks and a city-operated garbage collection service, will go to voters this summer; the comprehensive package is submitted to the City Council by city manager Paul F. Frederick, who directs the city attorney to draw up the proper ordinance calling for the bond issue election for Aug. 19.
Members of the George Washington Auxiliary of the Sons of Union Veterans attend worship service in a body in the morning at Christ Evangelical Church; the Rev. Arno H. Franke, pastor, preaches a memorial sermon on the theme, "Stirred Unto Remembrance."
Capt. Edward M. Bender, 25, of Cape Girardeau is a prisoner of the Germans, according to a War Department message sent to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin G. Bender of Cape Girardeau; Bender, a pilot, likely bailed out of a bomber over France on April 25 when the big craft was crippled.
Having received numerous requests to do so, President Harry L. Albert and a committee of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club went to Jackson yesterday to appeal to the County Court to reconsider its action withdrawing funding from the county home demonstrator; after hearing the appeals, the court discussed the matter in chambers and returned with word it wouldn't rescind its action of the day before; two of the judges -- P.C. Kasten and G. Jake Keller -- refuse to continue the home economics work in the county.
A Main Street property owner tells The Missourian the street will probably not be paved any time soon; three or four property owners are insisting upon a brick pavement, while perhaps twice as many are absolutely opposed to brick and prefer concrete paving.
-- Sharon K. Sanders