Out of the past: June 4

1994

A decision Friday to allow Cape Girardeau Central High seniors who don't meet graduation requirements to participate in the commencement ceremony prompted Central High principal Dan Milligan to take a stand against the move; Milligan, who disagrees with the decision and its timing, Friday removed items from his office, and says he's not sure he'll be back at school next week.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau Central High School Tigers baseball team wins the Class 4A state championship, beating Joplin 8-1; the win caps a 23-4 season for the Tigers and produces the school's first state championship in baseball in 32 years.

1969

The proposed restaurant contract for Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport dies with the City Council, when a motion to approve it by Councilman J. Hugh Logan receives no second; the contract proposal, not on the agenda, is brought up by Mayor Ivan L. Irvin near the start of the regular council meeting.

A $1,665,000 city capital improvements program, which, if approved, would provide a new police-fire headquarters, new branch fire stations, additional parks and a city-operated garbage collection service, will go to voters this summer; the comprehensive package is submitted to the City Council by city manager Paul F. Frederick, who directs the city attorney to draw up the proper ordinance calling for the bond issue election for Aug. 19.