Out of the past: June 4

1993

Under the new Missouri school aid package, Cape Girardeau schools stand to gain $1.6 million in new state money, according to the latest education department projections; that estimate differs from the initial projection, which said city public schools would gain an additional $1.2 million.

U.S. Sen. Kit Bond was among the well-wishers yesterday as Harry Sanders officially opened a plastics recycling facility in Scott City on Nash Road; the company is known as Sanders Enterprises Inc.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Alma Keller, secretary of the hospital fund drive, reported to the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce on Monday that $225,000 has been received in firm pledges for the new hospital; some financial and manufacturing firms have yet to be heard from; it is essential the drive for $300,000 in local funds be completed this week, Keller said.

W. Glenn Moore of Cape Girardeau is the apparent low bidder for masonry work on the conversion of the former Myers Hall cafeteria to dormitory rooms; Moore, who listed his firm as A-1 Masonry, turned in a bid of $5,123; the former cafeteria will be converted into rooms that will house about 20 additional students.