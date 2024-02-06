All sections
June 4, 2018
Out of the past: June 4
1993

Under the new Missouri school aid package, Cape Girardeau schools stand to gain $1.6 million in new state money, according to the latest education department projections; that estimate differs from the initial projection, which said city public schools would gain an additional $1.2 million.

U.S. Sen. Kit Bond was among the well-wishers yesterday as Harry Sanders officially opened a plastics recycling facility in Scott City on Nash Road; the company is known as Sanders Enterprises Inc.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Alma Keller, secretary of the hospital fund drive, reported to the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce on Monday that $225,000 has been received in firm pledges for the new hospital; some financial and manufacturing firms have yet to be heard from; it is essential the drive for $300,000 in local funds be completed this week, Keller said.

W. Glenn Moore of Cape Girardeau is the apparent low bidder for masonry work on the conversion of the former Myers Hall cafeteria to dormitory rooms; Moore, who listed his firm as A-1 Masonry, turned in a bid of $5,123; the former cafeteria will be converted into rooms that will house about 20 additional students.

1943

With the exception of a portion of the Smelterville suburb, still inundated, the Mississippi River is back in its banks at Cape Girardeau, with the stage at 34.4 feet; clean-up continues; a layer of mud and debris, several inches thick, was left on downtown streets, but much of this was removed yesterday by street and fire department crews using a fire hose; stores along Main Street, some of which had three feet of water in them, face the task of remodeling their buildings with new flooring, windows and other fixtures.

Two Cape Girardeau brothers, both having seen action overseas, are being held prisoners in Germany; they are Sgt. John O. Davis and Staff Sgt. Lawrence E. "Jake" Davis, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Davis of Cape Girardeau.

1918

Nicholas V. Dittlinger, who was reared in Cape Girardeau and spent many years here, dies in a sanitarium in San Antonio; for several years, he was the European representative of a large American implement house, with headquarters in Berlin; when the war broke out, he was compelled to close his business and was forced by the German government to go to work, being made a food administrator; last Christmas week, he and his wife came to America.

Business is brisk at the Normal School here, as hundreds of students arrive for the summer term; field agent W.L. Barrett says about 500 students are here for the summer term.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

