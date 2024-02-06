Out of the past: June 4

1992

Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board members say they support an $11 million proposal to develop St. Vincent's College, but are reluctant to commit funds to the project. The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation last month unveiled plans to purchase the 150-year-old property and convert it into a national and local historic museum and Civil War interpretive center.

Since 1974, J. Weldon "Brownie" McBride's mission has been to get students in school; he has served as the Cape Girardeau Public Schools' attendance officer, but is being forced to retire from the position because of district budget cuts.

1967

The world-renowned organist Karel Paukert and Noriko Fujii, soprano with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, present the new, 25-rank Wicks pipe organ of First Baptist Church to the Cape Girardeau community in an afternoon concert.

The official word of acceptance has been received from Dr. Robert C. Bankhead of Laurens, South Carolina, that he has accepted the call of First Presbyterian Church to become its pastor. Bankhead is now pastor of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Laurens. He and his family will arrive here about July 15.