Out of the past: June 4

Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board members say they support an $11 million proposal to develop St. Vincent's College, but are reluctant to commit funds to the project. The Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation last month unveiled plans to purchase the 150-year-old property and convert it into a national and local historic museum and Civil War interpretive center.
Since 1974, J. Weldon "Brownie" McBride's mission has been to get students in school; he has served as the Cape Girardeau Public Schools' attendance officer, but is being forced to retire from the position because of district budget cuts.
The world-renowned organist Karel Paukert and Noriko Fujii, soprano with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, present the new, 25-rank Wicks pipe organ of First Baptist Church to the Cape Girardeau community in an afternoon concert.
The official word of acceptance has been received from Dr. Robert C. Bankhead of Laurens, South Carolina, that he has accepted the call of First Presbyterian Church to become its pastor. Bankhead is now pastor of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Laurens. He and his family will arrive here about July 15.
Enlisting so he could be near his brother and sent to the Philippines 45 days after he entered the Army, Charles Shaw, 23, son of James R. Shaw of the Smelterville suburb, like his brother, Virgil, is missing in action in the Manila Bay area taken over by the Japanese.
The Cape Girardeau Country Club golf course, under the supervision of Don McCullough, is undergoing a few changes. On No. 2 hole, the green has been improved; No. 4 hole has been lengthened about 20 yards, with the green bunkered and sand trapped, while remaining a par-4 hole; a new tee is being built for hole No. 6, it being moved 50 yards to the south of the old tee and nearer the woods to make it more difficult; No. 7 hole is being shortened by moving the tee forward about 50 yards.
All is ready for the registration of young men between ages 21 and 31 tomorrow for military service. It will be a holiday in Cape Girardeau, as elsewhere about the country. Prominent citizens will act as registrars at each voting place, having been appointed by Sheriff Jeff Hutson.
Tonight will close the chance for enlistment into Cape Girardeau's company of the Fighting Sixth Regiment. After tonight, those young men who haven't enlisted likely will be drafted and sent to other states to become units in a regiment of strangers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
