Out of the past: June 30

1998

Boxes of Cape Girardeau County probate records have been moved to temporary storage facilities while the County Commission searches for a permanent solution to its storage problem; more records are slated to be moved as a renovation project proceeds at the county prosecutor's office in the Jackson courthouse; records, some more than 100 years old, are being stored in rented storage sheds.

After holding court and dispensing justice for more than 15 years on the Cape Girardeau municipal court bench, Judge Edward Calvin, a man with a reputation for tough sentences, dons his judicial robes for the last time; Calvin announced to the City Council in March that at the end of June he would retire as municipal judge, a position he has held since January 1983.

1973

It is expected to be four or five days before the towboat Mr. R, owned by Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co. here, is freed from a sunken barge in the Mississippi River south of Blytheville, Arkansas; the boat, with a crew of six, rammed the barge near Mile 808, four miles south of Blytheville at 1:20 Friday morning; the collision damaged the hull, but all crewmen safely boarded one of the four empty cement barges that were in tow.

The Ozark Air Lines terminal at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is preparing to resume normal operations Thursday, following yesterday's settlement of a nearly 2 1/2-month mechanics' strike; Robert Hansen, terminal manager, is in the process of contacting the terminal's six ticket agents, all of whom were temporarily laid off in April.