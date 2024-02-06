Out of the past: June 30

1947

McCLURE, Ill. -- After almost ceaseless toil, crews made up of around 200 men and boys, working in alternating shifts for five days, have gained an edge on the high waters of the Mississippi River threatening this rich valley; today, great banks of sandbags along the Swift Shore Levee, two miles north of here, where the river first threatened, attest to the effort; the crews have moved to a point a few hundred yards north of this site, near where the new levee begins, to make repairs in an oozing dike; foreman in charge of the crews believes the levee will hold against as much as 43 feet of water, providing there is no great amount of wind and the water doesn't remain at major flood stage for a period long enough to saturate the dikes.

For the first time in three years and for the fourth time in history, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau stands at 40 feet; it is expected to crest Wednesday night at 41 feet; traffic has been blocked off at Independence and Spanish streets; in addition to streets in the Main Street district which have been closed several days, police have also closed Main at North Road and South Sprigg in the Smelterville area to traffic.

1922

George H. Bennett, Frisco general agent in Cape Girardeau since Dec. 1, 1918, has been transferred to his old position as general agent in Paris, Texas; he leaves in the morning for that city to assume his duties; J.T. Hulehan, late of Augusta, Kansas, and formerly of Blytheville, Arkansas, has been named to succeed Bennett.

The list of Cape Girardeau County soldiers, sailors and Marines who died during the World War, either in combat or in camp, is about completed; the list, gathered by Red Cross workers, county officials and the American Legion, will be published and, after it is reasonably certain there are no names missing, a bronze plate with the names will be attached to the soldier and sailor monument and erected somewhere on the public square in Jackson; the life-size statue reposes in the sheds of the Sander marble works and is a work of art.

