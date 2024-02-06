Out of the past: June 30

One of the biggest discussion items at the Cape Girardeau school board's meeting today isn't even listed on the agenda; Superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent anticipates several parents will be on hand to discuss their displeasure with the district's kindergarten lottery system, which will require some students to be bused to a school outside of their neighborhood.
The Statler Brothers and David Lee Murphy are two of six country acts who will entertain at the 142nd annual SEMO District Fair, the board announces; the week-long event will run from Sunday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 13, at Arena Park; other acts to entertain during fair week are Buffalo Club, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, David Kersh and Mila Mason.
Today is Russell J. Fowler's last day on the job as Cape Girardeau's postmaster; at the close of business, he ends a 37-year career and hands the task of running the post office to Wilver W. Wessel, assistant postmaster, who is given a new title -- officer in charge; Wessel, a post office employee for 34 years, is in line to be the next postmaster; Fowler has been postmaster since March 20, 1971, and served as officer in charge since April 4, 1970; a Cape Girardeau native, Fowler rose through the ranks of the postal agency, beginning in 1935 as a substitute carrier.
A committee of five Cape Girardeau and Jackson men are spearheading an accelerated effort to persuade the Missouri Highway Patrol to relocate its Troop E headquarters to Cape Girardeau County; chaired by Dr. A.R. Meyer, the others serving on the committee are Arnold Roth, Warren Wilson, R.A. Fulenwider and Marvin E. Proffer.
McCLURE, Ill. -- After almost ceaseless toil, crews made up of around 200 men and boys, working in alternating shifts for five days, have gained an edge on the high waters of the Mississippi River threatening this rich valley; today, great banks of sandbags along the Swift Shore Levee, two miles north of here, where the river first threatened, attest to the effort; the crews have moved to a point a few hundred yards north of this site, near where the new levee begins, to make repairs in an oozing dike; foreman in charge of the crews believes the levee will hold against as much as 43 feet of water, providing there is no great amount of wind and the water doesn't remain at major flood stage for a period long enough to saturate the dikes.
For the first time in three years and for the fourth time in history, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau stands at 40 feet; it is expected to crest Wednesday night at 41 feet; traffic has been blocked off at Independence and Spanish streets; in addition to streets in the Main Street district which have been closed several days, police have also closed Main at North Road and South Sprigg in the Smelterville area to traffic.
George H. Bennett, Frisco general agent in Cape Girardeau since Dec. 1, 1918, has been transferred to his old position as general agent in Paris, Texas; he leaves in the morning for that city to assume his duties; J.T. Hulehan, late of Augusta, Kansas, and formerly of Blytheville, Arkansas, has been named to succeed Bennett.
The list of Cape Girardeau County soldiers, sailors and Marines who died during the World War, either in combat or in camp, is about completed; the list, gathered by Red Cross workers, county officials and the American Legion, will be published and, after it is reasonably certain there are no names missing, a bronze plate with the names will be attached to the soldier and sailor monument and erected somewhere on the public square in Jackson; the life-size statue reposes in the sheds of the Sander marble works and is a work of art.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.