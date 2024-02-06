Out of the past: June 30

1996

Jackson police are hitting the streets on two wheels these days; for the next six months, bicycle patrols will be utilized in selected neighborhoods and city parks on an experimental basis, said Police Chief Marvin Sides.

Kevin Lossing is young at heart; the Cape Girardeau teenager is 13, but his new heart is only 8 years old; Lossing turned 13 on May 20 in St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he had been waiting since March 21 for a heart transplant; one month later, on June 20, he received a heart transplant; a week later he was released from the hospital and sent to an outpatient facility; yesterday, 101 days after he left Cape Girardeau on his medical journey, Lossing came home to a hero's welcome from about 130 friends, family and neighbors.

1971

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes confirms reports he is considering running for Congress from Southeast Missouri's 10th District; however, he stresses he hasn't made up his mind and that he is presently far more concerned with completing his second term as governor than in planning a congressional campaign against Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau.

Yesterday's fine weather ushered in the annual Mississippi River inspection tour hosted by the Corps of Engineers for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and guests; the 70 "tourists" left the riverfront at 9 a.m. and traveled by bus to Chester, Illinois, where they boarded the Pathfinder towboat and barge.