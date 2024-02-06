Out of the past: June 30

Southeast Missouri State University's dairy farm is all milked out; one by one, the heard of 100 Holsteins was auctioned off Thursday under an orange and brown tent on the farm along County Road 618, north of Cape Girardeau; the milking equipment was also sold; the school has decided to change from a dairy and beef farm to strictly a beef-cattle operation.
Cape Girardeau County received a bill last week asking for $9,200 to promote the I-66 coast-to-coast highway; the county received the bill even though commissioners in February said the county would no longer donate public funds to the project; the county has no plans to pay the bill.
The old Midwest Dairy building, last used as a warehouse by the Hutson Furniture Co., is being demolished as the owners comply with a city ordinance stating that all buildings in "dangerous condition" must be repaired and demolished; Hutson has 90 days from July 15 to complete the work.
A repeat performance of yesterday's scorching 94-degree heat is in store for Southeast Missouri today, Wednesday and Thursday; there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms reaching the area Thursday night and ending Friday.
After losing 45 working days in three months, a part of the M.E. Leming Lumber Co. mill in Cape Girardeau is back in operation following a rapid fall in the Mississippi River, floodwater from which had covered the mill grounds; the planing, or upper mill, was back in operation yesterday, while the sawmill, which is the old Garver Lumber Co. mill and lies on lower ground, will resume Monday.
In an effort to conserve on red ration points as the meat supply wanes, more people than ever in Cape Girardeau are eating fish; the latest delicacy is the common crawfish, or crayfish; crawfish meat is white and firm and, according to a number of the city's elite who have tried it, is just about as good eating as one can get.
Under the spreading boughs of trees grown large with the passing of centuries at the old fairgrounds, members of the Rotary Club and their farmer guests met to share a meal under a June moon and the soft illumination of electric lights last night; guest speaker was business man, scholar and farmer Xenophon Caverno, who served up some straight talk regarding a new movement among farmers, who have felt compelled to organize in self-defense.
A Marinello hair dressing parlor is being installed on the second floor of the extension Louis Hecht is building onto his Main Street store; the parlor will be the only hair dressing parlor in Cape Girardeau; Hecht has arranged for a woman hair dresser to come from the company in Chicago and take a permanent position here.
