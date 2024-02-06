Out of the past: June 30

1995

Southeast Missouri State University's dairy farm is all milked out; one by one, the heard of 100 Holsteins was auctioned off Thursday under an orange and brown tent on the farm along County Road 618, north of Cape Girardeau; the milking equipment was also sold; the school has decided to change from a dairy and beef farm to strictly a beef-cattle operation.

Cape Girardeau County received a bill last week asking for $9,200 to promote the I-66 coast-to-coast highway; the county received the bill even though commissioners in February said the county would no longer donate public funds to the project; the county has no plans to pay the bill.

1970

The old Midwest Dairy building, last used as a warehouse by the Hutson Furniture Co., is being demolished as the owners comply with a city ordinance stating that all buildings in "dangerous condition" must be repaired and demolished; Hutson has 90 days from July 15 to complete the work.

A repeat performance of yesterday's scorching 94-degree heat is in store for Southeast Missouri today, Wednesday and Thursday; there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms reaching the area Thursday night and ending Friday.