Out of the past: June 30

1994

Plans for a new medical office building here have just gotten bigger; a group of doctors plans to construct a five-story, 110,000-square-foot building on the Saint Francis Medical Center campus; the building will be situated about 100 feet east of the hospital's emergency room entrance on a five-acre tract; physicians with the Internal Medicine Group are the driving force behind the project.

Rolling for the first time in almost 44 years, the former St. Louis-San Francisco Railroad's No. 1522 locomotive stopped in Chaffee, Missouri, on Wednesday to allow a Burlington Northern train to pass; the steam-powered locomotive, en route to St. Louis Union Station from Memphis, Tennessee, made a brief stop in Cape Girardeau later in the day.

1969

Demolition of the old Coca-Cola Bottling Co. plant at West Broadway and Clark Avenue begins by Crites and Sailer Construction Co. to prepare the site for the new home of Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association; the beverage firm merged a few months ago with the Milde Coca-Cola interest at Jackson, where plant additions are now underway.

Hot is the word adequately describing Cape Girardeau's weekend weather, as the thermometer both Saturday and Sunday topped the 100-degree mark for the first time in three years; Saturday's high was 102 degrees at the airport, while Sunday's mark was 103.