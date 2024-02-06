Out of the past: June 30

Plans for a new medical office building here have just gotten bigger; a group of doctors plans to construct a five-story, 110,000-square-foot building on the Saint Francis Medical Center campus; the building will be situated about 100 feet east of the hospital's emergency room entrance on a five-acre tract; physicians with the Internal Medicine Group are the driving force behind the project.
Rolling for the first time in almost 44 years, the former St. Louis-San Francisco Railroad's No. 1522 locomotive stopped in Chaffee, Missouri, on Wednesday to allow a Burlington Northern train to pass; the steam-powered locomotive, en route to St. Louis Union Station from Memphis, Tennessee, made a brief stop in Cape Girardeau later in the day.
Demolition of the old Coca-Cola Bottling Co. plant at West Broadway and Clark Avenue begins by Crites and Sailer Construction Co. to prepare the site for the new home of Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association; the beverage firm merged a few months ago with the Milde Coca-Cola interest at Jackson, where plant additions are now underway.
Hot is the word adequately describing Cape Girardeau's weekend weather, as the thermometer both Saturday and Sunday topped the 100-degree mark for the first time in three years; Saturday's high was 102 degrees at the airport, while Sunday's mark was 103.
Starting Saturday, all male workers, except farmers and farm workers, in seeking new employment must get approval from the U.S. Employment Office on Spanish Street; the War Manpower order doesn't apply to women in this area; employers, too, are bound by the order, and must hire from among men referred through the Employment Office.
Repairs to Illinois levees protecting the McClure basin are nearing completion; the gap in the levee at Aldridge, where the initial break occurred, has been filled in, and one of the cuts in the levee just north of Gale has been closed.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Hirsch receive a telegram in the morning from their son, Oscar, saying he has arrived in New York; Oscar Hirsch has been in military service the last 19 months and has been in France one year.
The Mayme Leyhe property at the corner of Lorimier and Themis streets won't be given to the City of Cape Girardeau, the deed having been canceled in Common Pleas Court this morning; shortly before her death, Leyhe made a will giving the property to the city to be used for library purposes, but following her demise it was found there were a number of debts left unpaid; it will be required to sell the property to pay the bills.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
