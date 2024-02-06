Out of the past: June 30

The roof over the cafeteria at L.J. Schultz Middle School has collapsed partially, forcing workers to shore up the roof and rebuild part of the brick wall. The roof at the northwest corner of the cafeteria didn't cave in, but it settled about 7 inches. The settling caused the western wall of the structure to buckle and sway.
After three years of sitting idle, the amphitheater at Trail of Tears State Park finally is being put to use. The first major event will take place there July 11, with Cathy Barton and David Para from Booneville, Missouri, entertaining with a free concert of traditional folk music.
The Cape County Governmental Study Association held its second annual luncheon yesterday, elected three new board members and heard a report on basic conclusions reached in a soon-to-be released evaluation of Cape Girardeau County's first second-class budget. Elected to the board of directors were A.C. Brase, Thomas L. Meyer and Clarence Lee Shirrell.
The apparent low bidder for the new Naval Reserve Training Center, scheduled to be built here soon, is Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau.
Reaching the highest mark in four years, the Mississippi River attains a stage of 35.7 feet at Cape Girardeau. Train service is delayed as a direct result of the flooding river, which covers the Frisco's main tracks from Themis Street to a point south of the passenger depot, a distance of about two blocks. About 50 members of the railroad maintenance crews are laying an auxiliary track over the permanent track to lift locomotives high enough to keep their fireboxes out of the water.
Teachers College and the Consolidated School of Aviation are notified by the St. Louis office of the Civil Aeronautics Administration of a quota of 51 men -- 26 for the Army and 25 for the Navy -- who will be trained in various divisions of the two flight programs.
It looks as though Cape Girardeau County will have to pay for the bridges over the drainage ditches. The Missouri Supreme Court affirms the opinion of Judge Frank Kelly, who decided under the law, the county would have to pay for the spans. The Little River Drainage District has cut across eight highways in this county, which now are spanned by temporary wooden bridges.
W.D. Black disposes of his automobile business and garage on Broadway, just west of The Republican office, to Chris M. Freeman, for many years a prominent restaurateur here. Black has decided to move to Chattanooga, Tennessee.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
