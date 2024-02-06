Out of the past: June 30

1992

The roof over the cafeteria at L.J. Schultz Middle School has collapsed partially, forcing workers to shore up the roof and rebuild part of the brick wall. The roof at the northwest corner of the cafeteria didn't cave in, but it settled about 7 inches. The settling caused the western wall of the structure to buckle and sway.

After three years of sitting idle, the amphitheater at Trail of Tears State Park finally is being put to use. The first major event will take place there July 11, with Cathy Barton and David Para from Booneville, Missouri, entertaining with a free concert of traditional folk music.

1967

The Cape County Governmental Study Association held its second annual luncheon yesterday, elected three new board members and heard a report on basic conclusions reached in a soon-to-be released evaluation of Cape Girardeau County's first second-class budget. Elected to the board of directors were A.C. Brase, Thomas L. Meyer and Clarence Lee Shirrell.

The apparent low bidder for the new Naval Reserve Training Center, scheduled to be built here soon, is Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau.