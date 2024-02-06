Out of the past: June 3

Southeast Missouri Crime Stoppers went into action last weekend, opening a direct line to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, soliciting donations and advertising its first crime-stopping effort; the first suspect being sought under the program is the man who stole money from Independence Place bar Wednesday night.
Flash flooding over the weekend caused crop damage along creek bottoms in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties and along the Mississippi River and Diversion Channel; Gerald Bryan, University of Missouri extension in the Jackson office said, "Some have had 400 to 500 acres under water. Damage could range from 25 to 50% in those areas."
Graduating seniors of Cape Girardeau Central High School -- 377 of them -- were urged to "seek a better world, to continually explore the contours" of their minds in commencement exercises at Houck Stadium last night; the two-fold challenge was issued by the keynote speaker, Bill Bradley, professional basketball player, Rhodes Scholar and Missouri native, who may soon enter the political arena.
Col. Raymond L. Haupt, a Millersville native who has been in the Air Force 23 years, has been nominated for promotion to brigadier general by President Richard Nixon; Haupt is commander of the 100th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; as a result of the promotion, he will leave for Washington, D.C., where he will work with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon beginning July 15.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday took its first step toward control of building in the recently annexed portion of the city, adopting a zoning ordinance for the area and making preparations for the re-establishment of the City Planning Commission; the council also decided to establish a new voting ward for the territory west of the old city limits; two other wards will be extended to provide voting places in the June 23 special election for sheriff for those persons recently taken into the city by annexation.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston's experiment with daylight saving time -- purely on a trial basis -- will come to an end midnight Saturday; the City Council last night voted against adopting an ordinance which would have put "fast time" into effect for the remainder of the year; the move came after petitions signed by 1,150 persons asking that standard time be placed back into effect were presented to the council.
Orders are being sent out from headquarters of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, in Cape Girardeau for the annual encampment of the regiment that will be held on the state reservation near Nevada, Missouri, from July 16 to Aug. 1; the troops will entrain here on July 15 and will arrive in Nevada the following day.
Edward J. Bauerle, employee of the Himmelberger-Harrison Land and Investment Co., is the first ex-service man in Cape Girardeau to receive a check for his bonus from the state; the check was for $40, representing four months of service in the Army.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.