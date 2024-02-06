Out of the past: June 3

1997

Southeast Missouri Crime Stoppers went into action last weekend, opening a direct line to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, soliciting donations and advertising its first crime-stopping effort; the first suspect being sought under the program is the man who stole money from Independence Place bar Wednesday night.

Flash flooding over the weekend caused crop damage along creek bottoms in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties and along the Mississippi River and Diversion Channel; Gerald Bryan, University of Missouri extension in the Jackson office said, "Some have had 400 to 500 acres under water. Damage could range from 25 to 50% in those areas."

1972

Graduating seniors of Cape Girardeau Central High School -- 377 of them -- were urged to "seek a better world, to continually explore the contours" of their minds in commencement exercises at Houck Stadium last night; the two-fold challenge was issued by the keynote speaker, Bill Bradley, professional basketball player, Rhodes Scholar and Missouri native, who may soon enter the political arena.

Col. Raymond L. Haupt, a Millersville native who has been in the Air Force 23 years, has been nominated for promotion to brigadier general by President Richard Nixon; Haupt is commander of the 100th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; as a result of the promotion, he will leave for Washington, D.C., where he will work with the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon beginning July 15.