Out of the past: June 3

When Christian Faith Academy in Cape Girardeau held its commencement last week, it likely had one of the shortest ceremonies in the area -- that's because Robert Collier and Matthew Margrabe were the only students enrolled in the Class of 1996; both students were members of the charter class at the school; they enrolled in a 4-year-old kindergarten program when the school first opened its doors in 1982 in Scott City; it is the third high school in Cape Girardeau.
Despite controversy over whether Jasmine Lane is actually a street, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to pave the 2900 block of Jasmine at the same time the city paves nearby Dixie, using Transportation Trust Fund money; the property owners will get the $10-per-frontage-foot rate.
With a view of increasing municipal revenues, the City Council has voted to submit a one-cent city sales tax proposal to voters at a special election June 22; simultaneously, the council pledged that if the sales tax issue gains voter approval, the general revenue property tax would be reduced 46 cents -- or from the current 96 cents to 50 cents -- per the $100 assessed valuation.
It's a rewarding morning for Dennis Hill, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hill of Cape Girardeau, when he receives almost every award presented at the awards ceremony at Central Junior High School; the awards are for excellence in math, Spanish, science, attendance, industrial arts and membership in the "E" honor roll and yearbook staff; the ceremony climaxes the last day of school.
Commuter, or shuttle, bus service, providing 12 round trips daily, is started between Jackson and Cape Girardeau by the St. Louis-Cape Bus Line; the commuter shuttles are to be in operation six days a week, Sunday excepted.
New whiteway lights go into use in the evening in Cape Girardeau's business sections; they are being installed by the Missouri Utilities Co., in accordance with an agreement reached with the City Council several months ago; they will give about 2 1/2 times more illumination than the previous system; 103 of the new 500-watt lights are being installed on Broadway, Main and Good Hope streets.
Cape Girardeau's Fourth of July celebration promises to eclipse anything of the kind attempted in recent years, and indications are that thousands, within a radius of 50 miles, will assemble here for the event; the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, sponsor of the picnic, announces arrangements have been made with the Cape Girardeau Baseball Association whereby they will stage an all-day celebration at Fairground Park on July 4; the ball game between the Capahas and the record-breaking Dyersburg, Tennessee, club will be an outstanding feature in the afternoon.
Jackson now has a full-fledged commercial organization, to be known as the Jackson Chamber of Commerce; at a meeting at the courthouse last night, about 40 residents gathered to hear the report of a committee on constitution and bylaws; after lively debates on some of the details, both were adopted, making the temporary organization permanent.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
