Out of the past: June 3

1996

When Christian Faith Academy in Cape Girardeau held its commencement last week, it likely had one of the shortest ceremonies in the area -- that's because Robert Collier and Matthew Margrabe were the only students enrolled in the Class of 1996; both students were members of the charter class at the school; they enrolled in a 4-year-old kindergarten program when the school first opened its doors in 1982 in Scott City; it is the third high school in Cape Girardeau.

Despite controversy over whether Jasmine Lane is actually a street, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes to pave the 2900 block of Jasmine at the same time the city paves nearby Dixie, using Transportation Trust Fund money; the property owners will get the $10-per-frontage-foot rate.

1971

With a view of increasing municipal revenues, the City Council has voted to submit a one-cent city sales tax proposal to voters at a special election June 22; simultaneously, the council pledged that if the sales tax issue gains voter approval, the general revenue property tax would be reduced 46 cents -- or from the current 96 cents to 50 cents -- per the $100 assessed valuation.

It's a rewarding morning for Dennis Hill, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hill of Cape Girardeau, when he receives almost every award presented at the awards ceremony at Central Junior High School; the awards are for excellence in math, Spanish, science, attendance, industrial arts and membership in the "E" honor roll and yearbook staff; the ceremony climaxes the last day of school.