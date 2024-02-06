Out of the past: June 3

1993

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department is considering options to improve traffic safety on Highway 61-34 beneath Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; one plan includes relocating the westbound lanes closer to the eastbound lanes and eliminating the median from near the Veterans Home westward to where the dual lane highway comes together; all options include removal of a hill between the lanes, which obstructs drivers' vision.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Notre Dame High School's Bulldogs defeat Mansfield, Missouri, 3-1, to claim the Class 2A state baseball championship.

1968

Five priests in the Cape Girardeau Deanery have received appointments by the Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; those changes are: the Rev. Donald V. Westrich from St. Mary's Cathedral to Jackson, the Rev. James K. Sullivan from Sikeston to Kelso; the Rev. William Donovan from Malden to Glennonville; the Rev. Leonard R. Chambers from Joplin to St. Mary's Cathedral here, and the Rev. Phillip A. Bucher of Kelso to pursue graduate studies.

The Cape Girardeau County Court accepts the resignations of 20 members of the Cape County Civil Defense Sheriff's Patrol; the letter of resignation says those resigning can't continue to operate under the present civil defense director, Bill Swann, nor under the recent ruling of the County Court appointing John Clifton as chief.