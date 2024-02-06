Out of the past: June 3

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department is considering options to improve traffic safety on Highway 61-34 beneath Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; one plan includes relocating the westbound lanes closer to the eastbound lanes and eliminating the median from near the Veterans Home westward to where the dual lane highway comes together; all options include removal of a hill between the lanes, which obstructs drivers' vision.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Notre Dame High School's Bulldogs defeat Mansfield, Missouri, 3-1, to claim the Class 2A state baseball championship.
Five priests in the Cape Girardeau Deanery have received appointments by the Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker, bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; those changes are: the Rev. Donald V. Westrich from St. Mary's Cathedral to Jackson, the Rev. James K. Sullivan from Sikeston to Kelso; the Rev. William Donovan from Malden to Glennonville; the Rev. Leonard R. Chambers from Joplin to St. Mary's Cathedral here, and the Rev. Phillip A. Bucher of Kelso to pursue graduate studies.
The Cape Girardeau County Court accepts the resignations of 20 members of the Cape County Civil Defense Sheriff's Patrol; the letter of resignation says those resigning can't continue to operate under the present civil defense director, Bill Swann, nor under the recent ruling of the County Court appointing John Clifton as chief.
With the summer term enrollment at the Teachers College reaching 600 and 335 sailors to land in Cape Girardeau on July 1 for special training at the college, the task of housing the regular students has fallen on already-crowded community facilities; the coming of the sailors will displace some 275 students who had stayed at the three dormitories.
Increasing its rate of fall, the Mississippi River drops to 36.2 feet at Cape Girardeau, a drop of 1.4 feet in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m.; all of the water is gone from the Main Street section, and most of it from the Frisco Park; most vegetation, with the exception of trees and hardy shrubs, appears to have been killed.
Professor A.L. Haley of Denver arrives in Cape Girardeau; he will organize a large choir, which will sing at a revival meeting at the Christian Church beginning tomorrow evening; evangelist for the meeting is the Rev. J. Murray Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee.
William and Hays Eulenberg, brothers of Jackson, leave for Michigan, where they expect to find employment in the munition factories; Hays Eulinberg is in the draft and expects to be called to the colors soon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
