Out of the past: June 3

With the final bell this afternoon, summer vacation begins for students in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools; it also means good-bye for some students, teachers and staff; 19 employees of the district are retiring.
Union Electric Co. and the city of Cape Girardeau yesterday announced the completion of the city's $8.5 million purchase of the Cape Girardeau water system; the transaction, financed through revenue bonds, brings 14,000 water customers to the city operation; the city will manage the system, and Mid-Missouri Engineering Inc., will contract with the city to operate the treatment plant and distribution.
The initial summer music camp at State College brought the first high-rise dwellers to the campus; more than 700 youths occupy rooms in the first of the 12-story structures to be finished; students are here from Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois for the 10th annual music camp.
Graduating seniors from Cape Girardeau Central and College high schools received their diplomas last night; speaking at the Central commencement exercises was Judge James A. Finch Jr., of the State Supreme Court; Dr. William C. Moran, associate professor of English and education at State College, addressed the College High graduates.
In the third order of its kind since selective service began in 1940, 99 blacks will be called in July by the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board for induction into the Army; it has been over a year since the last contingent of blacks was taken from the rolls of the local board; in order to find enough black men to fill the call, it will probably be necessary to go through the entire roster of the first and second registrations.
Notice of appeal in the post office site condemnation case was filed in U.S. Federal Court here yesterday by Mrs. Iska W. Carmack, a defendant in the suit; the appeal is being taken to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Members of the Woodmen of the World gather at Courthouse Park and then, led by Schuchert's band, parade to New Lorimier Cemetery, where monuments are unveiled at the graves of R.W. Kight and Lafayette Caruthers; giving the address is Sovereign J.E. Fitzgerald, chairman of the board of managers, of Omaha, Nebraska.
At the request of Commercial Club president M.E. Leming, Cape Girardeans yesterday began giving to a fund that will be used to aid the Zalma, Missouri, tornado victims; the effort extends this morning to the church-going people, with Sunday-school classes of adults subscribing liberally; the Knights of Columbus lodge is one of the first organizations to contribute by offering $25.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
