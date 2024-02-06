Out of the past: June 3

1992

With the final bell this afternoon, summer vacation begins for students in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools; it also means good-bye for some students, teachers and staff; 19 employees of the district are retiring.

Union Electric Co. and the city of Cape Girardeau yesterday announced the completion of the city's $8.5 million purchase of the Cape Girardeau water system; the transaction, financed through revenue bonds, brings 14,000 water customers to the city operation; the city will manage the system, and Mid-Missouri Engineering Inc., will contract with the city to operate the treatment plant and distribution.

1967

The initial summer music camp at State College brought the first high-rise dwellers to the campus; more than 700 youths occupy rooms in the first of the 12-story structures to be finished; students are here from Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois for the 10th annual music camp.

Graduating seniors from Cape Girardeau Central and College high schools received their diplomas last night; speaking at the Central commencement exercises was Judge James A. Finch Jr., of the State Supreme Court; Dr. William C. Moran, associate professor of English and education at State College, addressed the College High graduates.