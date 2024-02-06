Out of the past: June 29

1997

Michael Holland is the new campus ministries coordinator at Lutheran Chapel of Hope at Southeast Missouri State University; Holland, past president of Trinity Lutheran Church and currently chairman of the church's board of elders, assumed his new duties June 1.

All that remains of the oldest building on the Southeast Missouri State University campus is its exterior walls; a decision to renovate the Social Science Building at a cost of $4.4 million rather than raze it and put up a new structure was based on preserving the historical integrity of the campus; the Social Science and the Arts buildings are sisters, and demolition of the former would leave a void on the campus, "like knocking a tooth out of someone's mouth"; another consideration on the part of then-president Kala Stroup was that demolition of the building would not be consistent with the goals of the university's historic preservation program.

1972

Lightning, accompanied by loud thunder, Wednesday afternoon struck and damaged the First Baptist Church building on Broadway during a summer storm that dumped more than 1 1/2 inches of rain and some hail on Cape Girardeau; Dr. W.T. Holland, pastor, says the lightning struck the southeast corner of the church's auditorium building, 926 Broadway.

PUXICO, Mo. -- Judged solely on the basis of opinions expressed at a federally conducted hearing here last night, Southeast Missourians and others from over the state want 8,000 acres of the 21,646-acre Mingo National Wildlife refuge set aside as a wilderness area; out of 22 witnesses who appeared, only one expressed outright opposition, another approved in principle but raised questions for consideration, while a third took no stand.